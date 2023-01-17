The Mandalorian Season 3 Includes Episodes From Spider-Verse, Twister, and Black Panther Filmmakers

The first full trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three has arrived, showing off the expansive adventures Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu will go on in the upcoming months. Shortly after the trailer was released, Lucasfilm announced the filmmakers that helped bring the third season of the hit show to life. In total, six directors helped film the series' eight-episode Season 3, a mixture of familiar and new faces.

Returning to direct additional episodes of The Mandalorian are Rick Famuyiwa and Bryce Dallas Howard, who each directed episodes over the course of the show's first two seasons. Mandalorian star Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series, directed another episode while the newcomers include Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, and Peter Ramsey.

Morrison is an Oscar-nominated cinematographer best known around these parts for serving as the director of photography on Black Panther. Ramsey was one of the three directors behind Sony's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, while Chung wrote and directed the Oscar-nominated Minari. Chung is also set to direct the highly-anticipated sequel to Twister.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Mandalorian producer Jon Favreau previously said about Mando Season Three. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+ while the third season of the hit show debuts on the service beginning March 1st.

