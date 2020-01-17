Anthony Daniels Has Perfect Response to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s Three Oscar Nominations

Awards season is currently in full swing, which means the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Monday. From Rian Johnson to Taika Waititi, many of our favorites in Hollywood have received nominations this year. One of the most talked-about films of the last month also earned three spots on the nomination list: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Despite mixed reviews, the movie still managed to walk away with nominations for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy). Earlier this week, Anthony Daniels, who has been playing C-3PO in the franchise since its inception back in 1977, had the perfect reaction to the movie’s nods.

“Call me Oscar!,” he tweeted alongside a photo of C-3PO. When looking at a photo of the character, you start to notice that C-3PO actually does resemble the golden statue quite a bit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Best Visual Effects, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is going up against Avengers: Endgame (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick), The Irishman (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli), and The Lion King (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman). Williams’ score is competing with Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir), Little Women (Alexandre Desplat), Marriage Story (Randy Newman), and 1917 (Thomas Newman). The other Sound Editing nominees include Ford V Ferrari (Donald Sylvester), Joker (Alan Robert Murray), 1917 (Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate), and Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood (Wylie Stateman).

Here’s the original tweet by Daniels:

Many people commented on the post:

“Let’s make #C3POscars a thing! Please retweet if you are a Star Wars fan and think the guy who was in all of the movies 1-9, did a great job breathing magic into this iconic Android,” @1Flukeskywalker suggested.

“Williams strikes again,” @NikolaiPCulp pointed out.

“You probably didn’t recognize the Oscar because of the red arm,” @grayson_nomad joked.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 53%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in theaters everywhere.