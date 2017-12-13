The ASOS ‘Star Wars’ Fashion Collection Is Delightfully Abstract

In celebration of the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, ASOS has unveiled a Star Wars-themed fashion collection that’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Subtle fandom fashions are nothing new, but many of the pieces in this capsule collection from ASOS are so abstract that only the most observant Star Wars fan would notice the connection. The Star Wars imagery is distorted, though the cut of some of the dresses have a recognizable costume inspiration. I haven’t seen The Last Jedi yet, so there may be additional cues from the film that I am unaware of.

The result of all this is a line of Star Wars fashions that are high on style but surprisingly affordable. The women’s collection of dresses, tank tops, t-shirts, and leggings run $29 – $95, which isn’t bad for trendy styles that are this unique. You can shop all of the women’s styles right here.

While the women’s ASOS x Star Wars collection has a more elegant vibe, the men’s collection skews towards streetwear – and it’s really out there. The designs are all bold colors, angles, and checkerboard patterns. Only your friends that can read Aurebesh will be able to pick up on the Star Wars theme. The lineup includes sweatshirts, t-shirts and joggers than run from $45 to $64. You can shop the entire men’s collection right here.

The ASOS x Star Wars collection might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s refreshing to see designs that stray away from logos, helmets, droids, and so on. You can check out the ASOS Star Wars collection in its entirety right here. Keep in mind that December 18th is the cutoff for free standard holiday delivery.

