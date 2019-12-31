This Cat Resembling Baby Yoda from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Is Up for Adoption

These days, it seems the world is enamored with Baby Yoda. Years ago, the alien species made its debut with Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and the Jedi Master continued to make new fans in the following decades. Now, Star Wars: The Mandalorian has renewed interest thanks to Baby Yoda, and that means good things for one stray cat. After all, there is a rescue cat named Joy in North Carolina who looks just like Baby Yoda and needs a loving home.

As reported by CNN, Joy was found on December 15 of this year by a humane society volunteer. The cat has an uncanny look to it that matches Baby Yoda, and you only need to see her ears to tell. She has huge ears which tilt to the side, large eyes, and a tiny nose that Baby Yoda could only hope to sport.

According to the report, Joy was taken into care after being found alone with a large wound in her neck. Vets believed the injury was caused either by an animal, previous owner, or an accident. Either way, the young kitty is in recovery, and the Humane Society of Rowan County hopes to adopt Joy out soon.

“She is doing OK,” Nancy Rominger, a board member at the humane society, informed fans. “She’s still having a few symptoms, but she’s being taken care of by the vets. It’s going to take a while for her to heal.”

“She’s very cuddly, she’s very affectionate, and she’s very sweet. Her experiences have not made her into an attack cat. She seems to like people and loves being in laps. She’s going to make someone a very nice pet.“

Currently, Joy is being cared for by an animal hospital employee as she recovers. Her wound has been treated, but vets say the kitty is fighting a respiratory infection and intestinal parasites as well. Still, she has tested negative for other major feline diseases, and officials believe Joy as a nice life ahead of her.

If you want to inquire about adopting Joy, you can do so here. And if you aren’t quite ready for the commitment a cat requires, you will be able to buy some cuddly Baby Yoda merch for yourself in the new year.

Are you in the market for a cat who can use the Force? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

You can catch all of The Mandalorian on Disney+ right now. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is also out in theaters.