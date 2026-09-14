Star Wars Fan Shows Off Their Vintage Kenner Playset, But Everyone’s Focused On “Sassy” Darth Vader

The battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back really showcased the difference in might between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance. While the rebels were running around on Tauntauns and Snowspeeders, the Empire marched up to the base with mammoth AT-ATs and made short work of the shield generators, and eventually the base. The rebel leadership barely managed to make it out by the skin of their teeth, making it evident that they did not have it in them to take on this unstoppable force head on. What’s worse, all of this happened without Darth Vader having to step out of his command ship, only descending to the surface after the battle was over to look over his conquest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This iconic battle was captured by Kenner’s 1982 Hoth Generator Attack playset. As showcased by one Star Wars fan on Reddit, it includes a miniature model of the shield generator, an AT-ST, five Snow Troopers in various poses, and a Darth Vader minifigure as well. As I mentioned earlier, Vader only came down to look upon his conquest, so it makes sense that he was feeling a bit smug, in fact the way Vader’s miniature is posed looks pretty sassy, strutting with pride while turning to look upon his defeated enemies. The Sith Lord barely shows any emotion in the original trilogy, but this minifigure sure makes him look cocky. To make things even better, it’s literally named ‘Strutting Darth Vader’ on the packaging, and the rebels aren’t the only thing he slayed.

Vintage Kenner Playset Has A Rather Sassy Looking Darth Vader Minifigure

It’s pretty funny that the owner just wanted to show off their latest vintage toy acquisition, but all the attention was towards the Strutting Darth Vader figure. You can bet that the comments are filled with fans that can’t get enough of it. “If you listen closely, you can hear “Stayin’ Alive” playing in the background,” said one fan, while another cropped a close-up of the figure and said, “It’s a great pickup OP, but this part had me dying!” It’s particularly funny because Darth Vader was depicted to be rather stiff in the original trilogy. While that was probably due to the fact that the suit wasn’t very flexible, seeing him strutting his stuff in this plays set is evidently very amusing.

Unfortunately, this sassy Vader minifigure has taken away from the fact that the owner found an absolute gem. Sealed versions of the Hoth Generator Attack sets are currently being sold on eBay for $100 to $200. However, the one they got their hands on has been opened, but all the components inside are still sealed. Given the condition it’s in, they’ll probably be better off opening it up and displaying it, rather than keeping it in the box. After all, you can’t hide away strut like that, especially if Darth Vader is the one doing it. Just remember, if you’re not getting credit of something that you’ve worked hard for, make sure you’re as confident as Strutting Darth Vader. He not only decimated the rebel base, but had the confidence to show everyone that it was all his idea.