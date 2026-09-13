Star Wars: Starfighter Actor May Be Cut From the Movie, Less Than One Year Before Its Release Date

Just about everything surrounding Star Wars: Starfighter has been kept tightly under wraps. With less than a year until the film’s release, we know only a handful of cast members, the bare bones of the plot, and what Ryan Gosling told fans just a few weeks ago at D23. “Kade is a guy from the wrong side of the galaxy, whose fate is intertwined with the fastest starfighter ever built,” the actor said, shining only a minimal amount of light on the finer points of his character. D23 gave fans a closer look at Kade Auberon, the film’s main character, including the inverted Rebel symbol on the back of his jacket. But now it seems that one character has quietly been cut from the movie—a nerve-wracking fact as we get closer to the release date.

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According to The Bespin Bulletin, which discovered the information via a post on X, it appears that Simon Bird, a British comedian and actor who’s starred in The Inbetweeners and was listed alongside Ryan Gosling, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, and Amy Adams, has recently been removed from the Starfighter roster, meaning that his role in the film has either been significantly downsized or outright cut in its entirety. “Is Simon Bird not in Starfighter anymore? He’s not listed with the rest of the cast in the IMAX article, and his name is edited out of the cast announcement from last year,” the X user Aldo said.

Does This Cut Mean Big Changes for Starfighter?

Bruh is Simon Bird not in Starfighter anymore? He's not listed with the rest of the cast in the IMAX article and his name is edited out of the cast announcement from last year pic.twitter.com/nIps6MzfAt — Aldo (@ThatWeirdoAldo) September 11, 2026

Fans have already started speculating about what it could mean for the film as a whole, with most concluding that Bird may only appear in a voice role and that Disney wanted to avoid confusion when he didn’t physically appear in the film. “That is odd. Maybe they excluded him because he’s only playing a voice role, and they didn’t want people to make the assumption that he would be in the movie physically,” said one fan. Another added, “He’s still listed on IMDB. It’s possible his is a minor role, and the names listed there are the main parts.”

Obviously, with Disney keeping things surrounding the film so close to the vest, we’ll just have to wait and see what, if anything, this quiet character cutting means for Starfighter. But what we do know is that the movie wrapped up its shooting schedule last year, with a rough cut being finished and viewed by the cast and crew. We also know a few vague plot details: the story is set five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and centers on Kade Auberon, as both his past and his need to protect his family catch up to him. It’s up to Kade to guide a young boy to the Jedi refuge across the galaxy.