Baby Yoda Fights Darth Sidious in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Fan Edit

Baby Yoda is all the rage and now, thanks to one dedicated YouTuber, fans can now watch the lovable character fight Darth Sidious to the death — kind of. The viral video — courtesy of fan editor MaxeBaumannFilms2013 — uses the epic fight between Yoda and the Sith Lord from Star Wars: Rise of the Sith, but replaces Jedi Master Yoda with the baby green alien buddy we’ve met on Disney+’s The Mandalorian. The edit even gives Baby Yoda a lightsaber, something most fans of the streaming show would love to see play out on-screen. You can see the three-minute edit above.

The new Star Wars character has the world by storm, capturing the hearts of all who’ve seen the show. That apparently stands true for the people involved with the show, with series star Werner Herzog calling the powers that be “cowards” for wanting to remove the Baby Yoda prop in exchange for digital effects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was directing Werner with the puppet, and Werner had just fallen in love with the baby. Werner, I think, had forgotten it wasn’t actually a live creature, and started sort of… directing the baby,” director Deborah Chow said in a previous interview. “Werner is talking to the baby as if it was a real thing. And I’m trying to direct Werner and I’m just like, ‘How did I get here? How did my life end up like this?’”

In an earlier interview, Chow told a similar story about Herzog’s attachment to the character. She said, “Normally, you just approach them as actors, but Werner is special. One of the weirdest moments I had on set, in my life, was trying to direct Werner with the baby. How did I end up with Werner Herzog and Baby Yoda? That was amazing. Werner had absolutely fallen in love with the puppet. He, at some point, had literally forgotten that it wasn’t a real being and was talking to the child as though it was a real, existing creature.”

The Mandalorian releases new episodes on Disney+ every Friday. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set for release on December 20th.

What’s been your favorite episode of The Mandalorian yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!