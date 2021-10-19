Disney+ Reveals New Details of Boba Fett Documentary Special

Before Boba Fett arrives on Disney+ with his very own TV series later this year, the streaming service is releasing a brand new documentary special about the iconic Star Wars bounty hunter. Disney+ previously announced a huge lineup of new and additional content set to arrive on November 12th, otherwise known as Disney+ Day. Among the titles was a special about Boba Fett, though the official name of the documentary and its details were kept under wraps. This week, when announcing all of the new movies and shows coming in November, Disney+ peeled back the curtain on the Boba Fett special just a bit.

Disney revealed on Monday that the special is officially called Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett. According to Disney and Lucasfilm’s description, Under the Helmet will aim to celebrate “the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett.” So, as expected, it’s a pretty straight-forward documentary special that will go behind-the-scenes in the creation and development of Boba Fett over the years.

There was also a trailer for Disney+ Day titles released online this week, which features some footage from Jungle Cruise, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and many of the other titles that will be part of the Disney+ Day lineup. The first footage from Under the Helmet is included in the trailer, though there isn’t really a lot to see. The documentary-style footage just shows some behind-the-scenes takes of Boba Fett getting into the action. You can take a look at the trailer below.

In addition to the new Boba Fett special, Disney+ has a bunch of titles coming to the service to celebrate Disney+ on November 12th. Both Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be available to stream for free on Disney+ on that day, as will the brand new Home Alone reboot film, Home Sweet Home Alone. Also arriving are several new shorts, including Olaf Presents, Paperman, Frozen Fever, Feast, Get a Horse, and the Luca-inspired Ciao Alberto. Marvel Studios will be releasing a new special celebrating the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so expect some insight into the films and TV shows still to come from that franchise.

