Star Wars Is Totally Lying About Darth Maul’s New TV Show (& the Truth Is Even Better)

Twenty-seven years ago, Star Wars introduced viewers to a Sith Lord who caught the world’s attention. Lucasfilm knew just how impressive Darth Maul was, and he played a key role in marketing for The Phantom Menace back when Lucas launched the prequel trilogy. Imagine viewers’ surprise, then, when Maul was barely developed as a character before meeting his end in a duel with Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Even Lucas realized he’d made a mistake, and soon began planning how to bring Darth Maul back.

Maul was eventually resurrected in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and he’s become a power player in the entire franchise since then. 2026 will be his biggest year yet, though, because he’s about to star in his own show, Maul – Shadow Lord. This is the first ever Star Wars show to star a villain, but notice the title deliberately stresses that Maul is “Darth” no more. Betrayed by Palpatine, he’s struggling to navigate the Dark Times of the Empire’s reign, and that title suggests he should be seen as a third power. But… it’s actually a lie.

Darth Maul Is Still Living According To The Sith Rules

Lucasfilm has released just one official trailer for Maul – Shadow Lord, and it establishes the setting perfectly. Maul has sunk into the shadows of the galaxy’s underworld, where he’s attempting to build a new crime cartel. Even more intriguingly, though, he’s stumbled on an Order 66 survivor – a red-skinned Twi’lek named Devon Izara who feels like an obvious riff on a Legends Sith called Darth Talon. It’s a wonderfully appropriate direction for Maul’s story, given Lucas himself toyed with the idea of using a version of Darth Talon as Maul’s Sith apprentice. Lucas may have sold Star Wars to Disney in 2012, but his influence clearly still endures.

But notice the lessons Maul is teaching his apprentice in the Maul – Shadow Lord trailer. These teachings are strongly tied to the Sith Code:

“Peace is a lie. There is only Passion.

Through Passion, I gain Strength.

Through Strength, I gain Power.

Through Power, I gain Victory.

Through Victory my chains are Broken.

The Force shall free me.”

The show may not call Maul a “Darth,” but the teachings he’s offering are rooted in the Sith. That makes Maul – Shadow Lord something we’ve been longing to see for decades, something The Acolyte promised but did not deliver. It’s a Star Wars TV show centered on the dark side rather than the light, focused in on the legacy of the Sith. What’s more, if this red-skinned Twi’lek is indeed Maul’s apprentice, then Maul is attempting to establish his own Sith lineage. The Clone Wars revealed that Maul wanted to become a rival for Darth Sidious, and now he’s committing to that strategy.

Palpatine Is No Longer Truly a Sith

This twist also has to be placed in a wider context. Recent years have seen Star Wars suggest that Palpatine was no real Sith at all; rather, he was something of a Sith heretic, using the teachings of that ancient order to achieve power and free to discard them whenever he wished. The evidence is pretty conclusive:

Darth Sidious cared little for the Sith Rule of Two, the most important doctrine of the Sith; he trained Dooku and Maul at the same time, proving his contempt for Darth Bane’s rules.

In fact, Palpatine killed his master in a way that broke the Rule of Two; a Sith Apprentice is supposed to prove they are more powerful than their master by killing them in battle, but Palpatine killed Darth Plagueis in his sleep.

Palpatine bent the Rule of Two throughout Vader’s life, dissatisfied with his new apprentice’s weakness.

As Emperor, Palpatine never intended to plan his Empire on to Darth Vader; he sought resurrection instead, and even orchestrated a contingency where the Empire would self-destruct under Vader’s leadership if his apprentice ever turned on him.

After his resurrection, Palpatine never showed any interest in training another apprentice – yet another breach of the Rule of Two.

Palpatine feared Sith more than he did Jedi, as revealed when he briefly believed an ancient Sith was being resurrected in the Hidden Empire comic book event.

Darth Sidious was willing to learn from Sith heretics such as Darth Momin, and he blended technology and the Force in what Sith doctrines called heresy.

Given this is the case, it’s striking to realize that Palpatine has pretty much abandoned the way of the Sith – while Maul appears to be living by it. There’s a sense, then, in which Maul himself is the true Sith during the Dark Times of the Empire’s reign. It’s no wonder that Maul is trying to secure his own Sith lineage.

Is This A New Beginning For The Sith?

The line of the Sith ended when Palpatine died on Exegol in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But is Maul – Shadow Lord secretly the key to a Sith revival? We know that Maul himself won’t survive beyond the Dark Times, because he met his death in Star Wars Rebels, taking on Obi-Wan Kenobi in one final, fateful duel. He died with hope that the Chosen One (who Obi-Wan believed to be Luke) would avenge both the Jedi and the Sith, the two orders devastated by Palpatine.

Maul may be doomed, but that doesn’t mean his own Sith line is. We don’t know what happened to his apprentice, after all, whether she goes by the “Darth Talon” name in the end or not. That raises the possibility Maul – Shadow Lord is secretly about bringing the Sith back, a rival line for Palpatine’s that operated in the shadows and could well return in the sequel trilogy era. This part is just a theory… but just the possibility is thrilling. Maul – Shadow Lord really is so much more exciting than viewers can imagine, all because skipping the “Darth” title is smart misdirection.

