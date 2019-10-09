Breaking Bad Star Dean Norris Grabs a Selfie with Star Wars’ Mark Hamill

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is finally hitting Netflix this week, and will follow Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and his journey after escaping in Breaking Bad‘s series finale. The new movie had its world premiere this week, and many familiar faces were in attendance, including Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader on the beloved series. While attending the premiere, Norris snapped a photo with Mark Hamill, the legendary actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. Both men took to Twitter to gush over their encounter, and Hamill even wrote another tweet praising the film.

I jumped at the chance to personally thank @deanjnorris for his amazing performance as Hank: complex, relatable & incredibly nuanced, he was simultaneously both a protagonist/antagonist, but always heartbreakingly real. #AwesomeActor #TheThrillWasAllMine https://t.co/sahj56iYfN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 8, 2019

“Last night the Force was with me. Thrilled to meet the legend @HamillHimself,” Norris wrote.

Hamill also wrote the following tweet after watching the film:

It’s no SPOILER to say: I never wanted the #BreakingBad movie #ElCamino to end, #VinceGilligan is a flat-out genius & @aaronpaul_8 leads a perfect cast, cooks on all cylinders & owns it like a BOSS, bitch. Thank you @netflix! #BingeWorthyBrBa pic.twitter.com/wIwpFALHuo — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 8, 2019

El Camino will pick up right after the events of the Breaking Bad finale and follows Jesse Pinkman’s return to his old life. Paul is once again taking on the role of Pinkman, which earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of five seasons. Also confirmed to return for the movie are Matt Jones and Charles Baker.

“I love the way the show ended — that it left it very vague. You’d like to think he’s riding off into the sunset, but you know life isn’t going to be that easy for him,” Paul previously said in an interview with Time. “People, almost on a daily basis, ask me, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ My response is, ‘I have no idea. In reality, he’s probably on the run and in hiding. His fingerprints were all over that murder scene.’ But I fantasized that he was just living in the woods somewhere, maybe working with his hands again, creating things with wood.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie arrives on Netflix this Friday.