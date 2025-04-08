Star Wars Legends of Endor Collection Launches April 11th (Exclusive)

Last week, Disney / Lucasfilm launched their official collection of apparel for Star Wars Day / May the 4th 2025 at The Disney Store with a promise that new items would arrive on April 11th, April 18th, and April 25th leading up to the main event. Well, April 11th is right around the corner, and you’re seeing what’s going to be in store first here at Comicbook.

The Legends of Endor collection will launch on that date complete with a Disney Parks-ready C-3PO and R2-D2 dress for adults and kids and a collection of cute Ewok espresso mugs. These items will be available starting at 8am PT / 11am ET here at The Disney Store. Official details on each of the pieces can be found below including direct links to the products. Note that these links will be inactive until after the launch time.

C-3PO Dress for Women / $128 / See at The Disney Store: “Communicate elegance, style and superior fandom with this dress inspired by C-3PO, the protocol droid programmed with seven million forms of communication. In honor of the beloved member of the Resistance, the dress is made of a golden shantung fabric and features irresistible details like a front plate on the bodice and ”exposed wiring” print and embroidery around the waist. The gathered skirt, cap sleeves and deep v-neck make this dress something to see-3PO.”

R2-D2 Star Wars Story Play Dress for Kids / $49.99 / See at The Disney Store: “A dress that won’t spark a rebellion, this R2-D2 Star Wars Story Play dress is durable, washable and comfortable enough to wear anywhere their imagination takes them. Inspired by one of the most beloved characters in the galaxy, this R2-D2 dress shimmers with details including a metallic control panel design on the bodice and a mesh overlay. It’s sure to be far, far and away their favorite thing to wear.”

Ewok Espresso Mug Set / $39.99 / See at The Disney Store: “When you need a little pick me up, pick up one of these little Ewok espresso mugs and enjoy your favorite brew. Wicket W. Warrick is included in the three figural ceramic cups that each feature a different design inspired by the diminutive inhabitants of Endor. With their cute faces and 3D elements, these stackable Star Wars mugs will definitely help in your battle against ho-hum coffee.”