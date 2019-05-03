California Officially Declares May 4th as Star Wars Day

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you know that tomorrow is one of the most important days of the year: Star Wars Day! May the 4th has been recognized as the day to celebrate the beloved franchise for many years, but the people of California have officially declared the date Star Wars Day. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “the California Legislature voted Thursday to declare May 4 ‘Star Wars Day’ in recognition of a Disneyland theme park slated to open later this month.”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the highly-anticipated new attraction coming to both Disney World and Disneyland will open at the California park on May 31st. The Florida park will open on August 29th, but there’s no word on whether or not Florida is taking action to make Star Wars Day official.

“The resolution by Democratic Assemblyman Tom Daly says the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction is the largest single-site expansion in the park’s history and could generate $14 million in tax revenue for the city of Anaheim annually,” THR reports. “The resolution also recognizes the Walt Disney Company’s ‘decades-long record of enhancing the quality of life for people in California and beyond.’”

The article also mentions that a charity group decked out in Stormtrooper gear were at the Capitol today along with a Yoda-shaped hot air balloon.

California isn’t the only one honoring Star Wars Day. The franchise’s star, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), decided he’ll be celebrating all month. Last year, Hamill had fun by taking the classic, “May the 4th be with you,” and creating a saying for every day of May. Hamill took to Twitter to say he’s willing to do it again, but only if fans are okay with him recycling last year’s ideas. According to his Twitter poll, fans don’t mind a little rerun fun. To see his May tweets, you can follow Hamill here.

While there’s lots to celebrate within the Star Wars fandom, this week also brought about some incredibly sad news. Peter Mayhew, the actor best known for portraying Chewbacca, passed away on April 30th at age 74. A memorial service for friends and family of Peter Mayhew is set to be held on June 29th, with a memorial for fans expected to occur in December at EmpireCon LA.

In addition to Galaxy’s Edge, this year will also see the end of the Skywalker Saga. The final installment of the latest trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

May the 4th be with you all!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

