Cancelled Star Wars/Ninja Turtles Crossover Toys Resurface, Confirm Our Childhoods Were Robbed

Two of the most toy-centric properties to ever be created, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Star Wars, almost met and combined for fans around the globe to purchase and the evidence of this abandoned pitch has surfaced online. According to @geeks_antiques on Instagram, the line of mash-up figures was a proposition by Playmates Toys in a bid to secure the Star Wars toy license from Lucasfilm as a means of showing off what they could do with their already robust portfolio. Potential mash-ups in the proposed line would have included Darth Shredder, Mikey/Chewbacca, April O'Neil/Leia, Leonardo/Luke, and Raphael/R2-D2. See the pics yourself below!

It's worth noting that the Ninja Turtles line was expansive, deep, and silly, in fact, crossovers with other properties happened with some regularity including: Universal Monsters, featuring Dracula Donnie, Wolfman Leo, Mummy Raph, and Frankenstein Mike (a second series would also debut with Invisible Man Michaelangelo and Bride of Frankenstein April among other); Star Trek, in a line that featured a Captain Kirk like Leonardo and Spock inspired Donatello; and even the WWE, which included Leonardo as John Cena, Donatello as Undertaker, Raphael as Sting, Michelangelo as "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

The official art for these proposed toys was done by noted TMNT artist Michael Dooney, and its popularity has spread around the internet over the years with some fans commissioning custom pieces to bring the toys to life, which you'll also find below.