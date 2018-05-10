‘Star Wars’ Manga’s Take on Chewie Makes Him Super Suave

Over the past few decades, the characters of Star Wars have been interpreted in an almost absurd number of different mediums. But one adaptation of everyone’s favorite Wookiee has made quite an impression.

Twitter user @RANK10YGO recently shared a panel from the Star Wars manga adaptations that were released in the late 1980s. The panel, which you can check out below, depicts Chewbacca in a pretty surprising “bishie” style, with handsome facial features and long flowing hair.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the announcement of an “anime-style” Star Wars series, I felt I should remind everyone of the handsome bishie Chewbacca from the Star Wars manga pic.twitter.com/UsxN0NQZmj — Rata☄ (@RANK10YGO) April 27, 2018

Besides just being a hilariously unique rendition of Chewie, the manga panel is pretty notable for several different reasons. For one thing, Star Wars is set to enter the anime space again within the next year, with the release of the “anime-inspired” series Star Wars Resistance. And while it’s unknown if Chewbacca will make an appearance in Resistance, this panel indicates how some of the more popular characters could be adapted into the anime sort of art style.

And beyond that, Star Wars fans are already gearing up to see the lovable Wookiee on the big screen very soon, with Joonas Suotamo playing Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars Story. As fans have already seen in promotional material, the film will present some new pieces of information about Chewbacca’s life, as well as the genesis of his relationship with Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich).

“To me, this is a love story between Han and Chewie,” John Kasdan, who co-wrote Solo, said in an interview earlier this year. “Their relationship has always been my favorite part of the saga, and the fact that only Han understands what Chewie is saying, I find a very funny possibility for comedy … Wookiees have so many positive qualities. But what they don’t do is make it easy for you to get in.”

“Joonas is a really funny guy, and he also brings a lot to the role,” Ehrenreich added. “It’s clear when you’re up close and seeing him do it just how much Wookiee craft he really has to do, knowing how to move in the suit to convey the right things. He’s got a big heart and is a great guy.”

Fans can see Chewbacca – with a decidedly less anime look – when Solo: A Star Wars Story debuts on May 25th.