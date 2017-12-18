Star Wars

The Inevitable ‘Star Wars’ Children’s Book ‘Chewie and the Porgs’ Is Here

If you want your children to get started with Star Wars early, you have no shortage of adorable […]

By

If you want your children to get started with Star Wars early, you have no shortage of adorable books at your fingertips. The latest book in that category is Star Wars: Chewie and the Porgs – and we should have seen it coming from a mile away. The description reads:

From Emmy award-winning writer Kevin Shinick comes a lovable tale of Chewbacca the Wookiee and the pesky porgs of Ahch-To Island. Featuring adorable illustrations by artist Fiona Hsieh.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The book is available on Amazon in hardcover for only $12.36, which is 31% off the list price (also available for Kindle). Not surprisingly, it has proven quite popular – the first wave of stock sold out quickly and is currently on backorder for a shipment on December 22nd. Grab it now and you might get it in time for Christmas.

Hopefully we’ll see a children’s book about the Fathier that will go with this plush sometime soon. On that note, there are many other books that tie in with Star Wars: The Last Jedi that were released recently – and pretty much everything is on sale. Those titles include:

The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars The Last Jedi The Visual Dictionary
Star Wars The Last Jedi Incredible Cross-Sections
Canto Bight
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Cobalt Squadron
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Bomber Command
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Ultimate Sticker Collection
DK Reader L2 Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Heroes of the Galaxy
5-Minute Star Wars Stories Strike Back
Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Rose and Finn’s Mission
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Sound Book
World of Reading Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Rey’s Journey (Level 2 Reader)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Look and Find Book
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Activity Book with Stickers
Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: A-wing Deluxe Book and Model Set: Inside the Resistance’s High-Speed Interceptor
Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi: BB-8 Deluxe Book and Model Set: An Inside Look at the Intrepid Little Astromech Droid

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

(h/t StarWars.com)

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts