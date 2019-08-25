Comedian Bill Burr Confirms He’s in The Mandalorian

Tons of exciting Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney news has been coming out of D23 Expo since the event kicked off in Anaheim yesterday. Lots of information about the upcoming Disney+ shows have been revealed, including The Mandalorian. While the show is already premiering in a couple of months, casting updates keep coming in, including the addition of Agents of SHIELD star, Ming-Na Wen. Well, it turns out Wen isn’t the only person joining the show. Comedian Bill Burr will also be a part of the series, a fact he recently confirmed on Twitter.

“What… @billburr is in the #TheMandalorian ?? Well guess I gotta watch it now,” @EyJVal tweeted.

“November 12th!,” Burr replied.

Many people commented on the post, cracking jokes about the news:

“I can’t wait for the episode where he roasts the entire planet of Tatooine for 13 minutes,” @KokuNoHoo wrote.

“Yannoooo these fackin rebels. They think they’re fighting evil. Nah, they’re ruining innocent construction businesses,” @unflinching added.

“OLLLLL BILLY BOUNTY HUNTAHHHHH,” @RobbieBarstool replied.

Burr has tons of acting credits to his name, including Breaking Bad. Most recently, he was heard voicing the role of Frank Murphy on Netflix’s F is For Family.

In addition to the casting news, a trailer for The Mandalorian was also released during D23.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films, and is expected to have a unique approach on the franchise. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on November 12th.