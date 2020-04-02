Darth Vader Actor Shoots Down Rumor He’s Appearing in Han Solo

Earlier this week, it was reported that Spencer Wilding, the actor who portrayed Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, had to cancel a fan event due to scheduling conflicts with filming a part in the upcoming Han Solo spin-off. Fans didn’t assume that he would be playing Darth Vader in the film, but that didn’t stop speculators from trying to determine who he might portray. The actor, however, took to his Facebook to debunk those rumors, revealing the real reason he was missing the convention.

On his personal Facebook account, the actor revealed:

“Hi guys and to all the world of fans from Starwars there is a rumor out there that is saying am in the new #HanSolo film … wot it is I to cancel on a show called # Fandomfest.com state side because I am doing a Charity visit at a school called Cobram secondary college & a special needs school over in lovely Australia to meet all the kids and very talented kids that they are very impressive:-) … so just to let u all no I am

% not filming on starwars … the comic con promoters of the show put 1on1 together and got 69 lol and they just try to guess y I canceled and came up with that … so sorry guys defo not true they have removed it of there site now . Star Wars is such s huge show and it’s amazing how a rumor like that can spread so fast so we have nipped it in the bud I can’t wait to see HanSolo as much as u lot so for now. U all keep safe out kids be careful crossing the rd and do good in school and follow them dreams and MAY THE FORCE BE WITH U xx

That’s a pretty definitive answer about his involvement with the Han Solo film. It also makes sense that the convention itself might have just assumed his reason for having to skip the convention, as the initial announcement for the cancellation explained, “Spencer Wilding will be unable to attend as he will be filming the newest film in the Star Wars Universe. Spencer will be coming back next year.”

The description of “newest film in the Star Wars Universe” sounds quite vague, and the convention could only benefit from saying one of their guests was involved in another exciting project.

The Han Solo spin-off will be hitting theaters May 24, 2018.

More Han Solo News:

The Han Solo movie is being produced by Lucasfilm from a screenplay by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan and will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is the second standalone Star Wars movie following Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 2016.

Set prior to the events of Han Solo’s first appearance in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the film stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo. The film is said to show how Han Solo and Chewbacca, first met Lando Calrissian, played by Glover.

Filming on the Han Solo movie began in January 2017 with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directing. Principal photography began at Pinewood Studios in February. Lord and Miller left the Han Solo movie in June, having reportedly been fired over creative differences. Ron Howard will come on as the director to see the production to completion.