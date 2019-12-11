Baby Yoda Helps Disney+ Top Google Searches in 2019

The new Disney+ streaming service was a phenomenon online months before it launched in November. People knew that the service was on its way, and that it would include all sorts of popular movies from Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar, as well as the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series. Then it was announced that Disney+ would be launching with all 30 seasons of The Simpsons and would only cost $6.99 each month, half the cost of Netflix’s most popular plan. Fans immediately marked their calendars for November 12th, the day the service would launch in the United States. Of course, once the service actually arrived, the conversation about it only increased.

Disney+ has been the talk of the town for most of 2019, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the new streaming service tops all searches on Google. This week, Google released its annual “Year in Search” lists, breaking down the top searches from each country and around the world. In the United States, nothing topped Disney+, which registered more searches than late entertainers Cameron Boyce and Nipsey Hussle, Hurricane Dorian, and troubled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Not that Disney+ needed help soaring to the top of search trends in 2019, but it certainly got a boost when fans watched the conclusion of Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s series premiere. The final moments of that first episode revealed perhaps the most adorable creature in all of Star Wars lore. Known as The Child on the show, this cute little creation became affectionately known as Baby Yoda, and the rest was history. The Internet instantly became obsessed.

Baby Yoda was the top searched baby throughout all of 2019, generating more attention on Google than Baby Shark, the Royal Baby, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby, and Cardi B’s baby.

The Mandalorian has also risen in the search trends since its arrival last month. The Disney+ flagship series was the fifth most searched TV show on Google all year, following Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, When They See Us, and Chernobyl.

