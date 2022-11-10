Disney's Ahsoka Tano and Lightsaber Star Wars Ears Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars fans don't need to spend a fortune at Disney parks to get their hands on the latest Star Wars-themed mouse ears, which are inspired by Ahsoka Tano and a Jedi vs Sith ligthsaber battle. The Ahsoka Tano design is based on her montrals and headdress, and comes complete with rhinestone accents. The lightsaber design features blue and red lightsabers crossed in battle, with embroidered ''MTFBWY" (May The Force Be With You) lettering down the side.

The Star Wars Ahsoka Tano ear headband is available to order here at shopDisney for $29.99. You can grab the Lightsaber design here at shopDisney for the same price. Note that shipping is free on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC, so you might want to check out more of Disney's Star Wars accessories if you need something to get you over the top.

In other Ahsoka Tano news, Ashley Eckstein will return as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in the upcoming Tales of the Jedi animated series on DIsney+. She recently spoke to ComicBook.com about all of the attention that her character is getting right now with the animated revival and Rosario Dawson's portrayal in live-action.

"I think I'm just excited for more Ahsoka, because Ahsoka is a character that is so universally loved and celebrated by everyone, and by all of Star Wars fandom," Eckstein explained. "Everyone loves Ahsoka. She just represents all that is good. She represents all that is light and all that is hopeful. I'm just excited for more stories, because she means so much to people. This is a character that is changing lives and saving lives. I say that as a fact, because as the voice of Ahsoka, I am constantly out there at conventions and events and even online. Pretty much on a daily basis, I get a personal story of how Ahsoka has either changed someone's life or saved someone's life. There's very few characters that do that."

"So, as with more stories with Ahsoka, that means more people are going to be introduced to her, and more people are going to go back and watch Clone Wars and watch Rebels and watch The Mandalorian and watch the new live action Ahsoka series or watch Tales of the Jedi," Eckstein continued. "And she's going to touch so many more lives. That's so important, because our fandom, these stories, they change people. I'm just honored to be a part [of it]. A member of team Tano, a member of this team, of this character that just touches so many lives. And so, I'm just excited. It's an exciting time to be an Ahsoka fan."

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will debut all six episodes on Wednesday, October 26th.