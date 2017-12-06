Disney Gets Their Own ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Fashions from Her Universe

Her Universe’s fashion collection inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi has already landed at Hot Topic and Torrid, but they’ve added some new styles to the lineup just for Disney. In fact, some of the cutest stuff can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

There’s some overlap with the Star Wars: The Last Jedi x Her Universe collection at the three retailers, but the standouts that appear to be Disney exclusives include:

• Princess Leia Quilted Vest (the plus size is available at Torrid)

• Stormtrooper Pullover Sweater

• Kylo Ren Pullover Sweater

• Porg Sweater

• Porg Cardigan

• BB-8 Retro Skirt

• BB-8 Hooded Sweatshirt

Head on over to shopDisney to check out their entire Star Wars x Her Universe collection. For a limited time you can get free shipping on orders of $75 or more when you use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. When it comes to styles in the collection that aren’t exclusive to Disney, it would be a good idea to check the prices at Hot Topic as they are generally cheaper. If you’re looking for plus size options, Torrid is definitely the way to go.

We should also point out that the cute Princess Leia vest isn’t a bad deal at under $50 when you consider that Columbia is about to launch a limited edition $400 Leia jacket. The vest wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize if you’re on a budget or aren’t lucky enough to get your hands on the high-end jacket.