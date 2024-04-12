Disney Star Wars May the 4th Tatooine Collection With Starbucks Tumbler Drops April 15th

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2024 can't be contained to a single day, so Disney is getting a head start. They've already released apparel for the event, and now they're about to unveil The Sands of Tatooine collection which includes an ear headband, mini backpack from Loungefly, a Spirit Jersey, and one of their coveted Starbucks tumblers.

All of the items in the collection feature a matching Tatooine design that evokes the scorching heat dual suns beating down on Luke Skywalker's desert home. You will be able to get your orders in starting on April 15th at 8am PT / 11am ET right here on the Disney Store Star Was page. Note that the Disney Store also has a secret Order 54 page that teases the other items that will be available for the Star Wars day festivities. Look for the Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber set, The Phantom Menace 25th anniversary collection, Galaxy's Edge items, and more.

Direct links to the items in The Sands of Tatooine collection will be available below after the launch, and we suggest going after that Starbucks tumbler first. Disney's Starbucks tumblers are highly collectible and tend to leave a lot of angry fans in their wake after they sell out. Keep in mind that shipping is free at the Disney Store on orders $75+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Of course, fans can expect a lot more Star Wars products to be unveiled over the next several weeks. Stay tuned to ComicBook's Gear section for updates.

Things have been especially exciting for Star Wars fans lately with details about The Acolyte and Tales of the Empire series that are coming to Disney+, the huge Imperial March event, Wondercon 2024 releases, LEGO x Star Wars 25th anniversary releases, and the Star Wars: Outlaws video game. We suspect that Disney and Lucasfilm are just getting started for the year.