Does The Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer Spoil A Major Rey Reveal?

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer features a possible major spoiler when it comes to Rey’s mysterious origin thanks to a brief glimpse of a ship.

In The Force Awakens, we briefly saw the ship that dropped Rey (Daisy Ridley) off at Jakku. The ship, with two engines in the back, looks similar to one seen from behind in a quick moment in the Rise of Skywalker trailer. But instead of heading to the dry Jakku wasteland, the ship is heading to a lush, foggy world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) told Rey her parents were not anyone special, appearing to confirm that she is not a member of the Skywalker family. However, we still have no idea who really dropped her off on Jakku or if Kylo was even telling the truth.

The trailer also brought back another important ship from a previous movie. In one scene, Rey, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) are seen looking at the ruins of a fallen Death Star. It’s not clear where the trio is or which Death Star it is that fans are seeing. However, it is more likely to be the second Death Star, which was destroyed over the Forest Moon of Endor in Return of the Jedi. Then perhaps the lush world where the ship is going to is Endor.

However, if it is the first Death Star, the wreckage might have fallen onto the fourth moon of Yavin. Poe was born on Yavin IV, which was mentioned briefly in the Rise of Skwalker panel. Fans also met Poe’s parents in the Marvel miniseries Shattered Empire, which revealed that they took part in the Battle of Endor.

Aside from the return of the Death Star, the new movie will include the return of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), confirmed when his famous laugh was heard at the end of the trailer. Palpatine appeared to be killed in the end of Return of the Jedi when Darth Vader threw him down a shaft in the second Death Star. But as we know, physical death has never stopped a Force user from showing up later.

The Rise of Skywalker also stars franchise newcomers Keri Russell, Richard R. Grant and Naomi Ackie. Domnhall Gleeson and Karie Marie Tran are back, while Billy Dee Williams returned to play Lando Calrissian for the first time since his character blew up the second Death Star.

The Rise of Skywalker was directed by J.J. Abrams, who wrote the script with Chris Terrio. The film, which will close out the Skywalker saga, hits theaters in December.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!