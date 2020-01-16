Mark Hamill Quit Facebook But Is Still Using Instagram

Mark Hamill made quite a stir on social media this week when he announced that he was leaving Facebook due to Mark Zuckerberg’s tactics in running the site. But, now people are wondering if the Star Wars legend realizes that he’s still indirectly benefitting the company. Hamill absolutely loves social media and tries to leave a smile on faces around the globe. One way he interacts with fans is through his Instagram account, and people were quick to point out that Facebook owns that company, which might render a little bit of his larger point moot. Well, news hasn’t quite gotten to the Luke Skywalker actor yet as he’s taking part in the Star Wars Character Filter craze that’s sweeping the platform. Users are posting themselves using the filter that cycles through numerous characters before stopping on one. Hamill actually ended up getting Luke Skywalker, much to the fans’ delight. (Now, it might have taken him a couple of tries to get there, but hey, you can’t rush magic.)

So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I’ve decided to delete my @Facebook account. I know this is a big “Who Cares?” for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits 🇲🇾>💰 https://t.co/seb2eJMTo6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 12, 2020

When addressing his decision to leave Facebook behind, Hamill typed, “So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I’ve decided to delete my @Facebook account. I know this is a big “Who Cares?” for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits”

Of course, the post turned into a bit of a battleground where fans of the actor decided to have large-scale debates about politics and business practices right there in the replies. Can’t imagine that Hamill reads all of those, but if he does, then it is a bird’s eye view of the entire issue and where people stand. Zuckerberg’s decision not to enact a stricter stance on political propaganda has resulted in a lot of people voicing their displeasure with the co-founder and his company. There were people pretty vocal on social media during the launch of Facebook’s Portal hardware that they wanted the cameras and microphones nowhere near their homes. There have been widespread calls for people to delete their Facebook profiles and it remains to be seen how this will affect the company going forward.