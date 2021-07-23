G.I. Joe Classified Snake Eyes and Timber: Alpha Commandos 2-Pack Pre-Orders Are Live

Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for a new figure in their G.I. Joe Classified lineup, and it's none other than Snake Eyes! Even better - he's joined by his pet wolf Timber in an Alpha Commandos 2-pack. You can get your pre-order in here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 with a release date set for July.

Hasbro's popular Classified Series gives a 21st century upgrade to the classic G.I. Joe toys of the '80s. These upgrades include a 6-inch scale, more articulation, and significantly improved details and accessories. In this case, the Snake Eyes and Timber pack includes weapons and an angry alternate head for Timber.

On a related note, Paramount Pictures recently announced a new release date for the upcoming Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins film, which stars Henry Golding as the title character. The announcement coincided with the debut of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures based on the characters in the movie.The collection includes Snake Eyes, Storm Shadow, Akiko, Scarlett, and Baroness. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now with a release date set for August.

"Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him."

Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Snake Eyes will arrive in theaters on July 23rd.

