Classic Hercules Marvel Legends Figure Launches for Marvel Monday

With rumors swirling about the Olympian hero Hercules joining the MCU, Hasbro has unveiled a new 6-inch Marvel Legends figure of the character for Marvel Monday! The figure is based on Hercules' classic look, which is topped off with retro '90s-style Marvel packaging.

The Marvel Legends Hercules figure includes alternate hands, an alternate head, and his golden adamantine mace. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $22.99 with a release date set for October.

Note that Hasbro released a Marvel Legends Hercules figure back in 2019 as part of a Thanos Build-a-Figure wave. That figure has been sold out for quite some time, but you can still grab it here on eBay if you're willing to pay the premium.

In case you missed it, Hasbro last retro Marvel Legends release was this 6-inch Sandman figure, which comes complete with a Toy-Biz-style cardback. You can reserve yours here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99 with a release date set for October.

The Marvel Legends Sandman figure features William Baker with an alternate sand-blasted head and alternate sand weapon hands - like a giant fist and a mace. It's a great addition to this series, which has included Spider-Man villains like Kingpin, Mysterio, Web-Man, J. Jonah Jameson, and Black-Cat.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.