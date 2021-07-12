Classic Hercules Marvel Legends Figure Launches for Marvel Monday

By Sean Fallon

marvel-legends-hercules

With rumors swirling about the Olympian hero Hercules joining the MCU, Hasbro has unveiled a new 6-inch Marvel Legends figure of the character for Marvel Monday! The figure is based on Hercules' classic look, which is topped off with retro '90s-style Marvel packaging.

The Marvel Legends Hercules figure includes alternate hands, an alternate head, and his golden adamantine mace. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $22.99 with a release date set for October.

Note that Hasbro released a Marvel Legends Hercules figure back in 2019 as part of a Thanos Build-a-Figure wave. That figure has been sold out for quite some time, but you can still grab it here on eBay if you're willing to pay the premium.

marvel-legends-sandman-cardback

In case you missed it, Hasbro last retro Marvel Legends release was this 6-inch Sandman figure, which comes complete with a Toy-Biz-style cardback. You can reserve yours here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99 with a release date set for October.

0comments

The Marvel Legends Sandman figure features William Baker with an alternate sand-blasted head and alternate sand weapon hands - like a giant fist and a mace. It's a great addition to this series, which has included Spider-Man villains like Kingpin, Mysterio, Web-Man, J. Jonah Jameson, and Black-Cat.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Start the Conversation

of