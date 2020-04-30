Harrison Ford Fans React to News He's Under FAA Investigation

Earlier today Star Wars actor Harrison Ford made headlines once again for a mishap he had with an airplane. According a report form CNN, Ford was piloting an airplane on April 24th at Los Angeles' Hawthorne Airport which crossed the lane for an aircraft that was en route for landing. There were no injuries as a result of the incident but the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) have begun an investigation into the incident, writing in a statement: "The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing."

Harrison Ford's representatives also issued a statement on the matter, saying: "Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error. The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision."

Though it's possible this is a cut-and-dry situation of an honest mistake, fans of Ford and the Star Wars franchise reacted to the news online in a variety of ways. Some where relieved to hear Ford was okay after the actor's name began to trend online, while others couldn't help but poke fun at him as his list of aviation antics continues to grow. Ford previously crash-landed a plane into a Los Angeles golf course in 2015 which left him with retrograde amnesia for nearly a week. Ford also crashed a helicopter in 1999 during a training exercise with a flight instructor; he also caused an incident in 2017 when he overflew a Boeing 737 at John Wayne Airport in California, while making a landing.