Harrison Ford Fans React to News He's Under FAA Investigation
Earlier today Star Wars actor Harrison Ford made headlines once again for a mishap he had with an airplane. According a report form CNN, Ford was piloting an airplane on April 24th at Los Angeles' Hawthorne Airport which crossed the lane for an aircraft that was en route for landing. There were no injuries as a result of the incident but the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) have begun an investigation into the incident, writing in a statement: "The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing."
Harrison Ford's representatives also issued a statement on the matter, saying: "Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error. The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision."
Though it's possible this is a cut-and-dry situation of an honest mistake, fans of Ford and the Star Wars franchise reacted to the news online in a variety of ways. Some where relieved to hear Ford was okay after the actor's name began to trend online, while others couldn't help but poke fun at him as his list of aviation antics continues to grow. Ford previously crash-landed a plane into a Los Angeles golf course in 2015 which left him with retrograde amnesia for nearly a week. Ford also crashed a helicopter in 1999 during a training exercise with a flight instructor; he also caused an incident in 2017 when he overflew a Boeing 737 at John Wayne Airport in California, while making a landing.
Harrison will not stop flying planes
My favorite thing about Harrison Ford is that he will absolutely not stop fucking around with airplanes— Jim does a Star War (@ObsKenobs) April 29, 2020
Reminder: He's okay
Harrison Ford is okay— Laurie Strings (@LaurieStrings) April 29, 2020
Harrison Ford is okay
Harrison Ford is okay
Harrison Ford is okay
Harrison Ford is okay
Harrison Ford is okay
Harrison Ford is okay pic.twitter.com/qrHjIXezgE
The man loves to fly
long after all the other humans have died out, Harrison Ford will still be flying his airplane into the side of a barn and then out the other side covered in hay and feathers with a squawking chicken in the co-pilot's seat— Sandra Newman (@sannewman) April 30, 2020
He's got plenty of free time
every couple years harrison ford gets bored and hops in his plane like “what kinda shit can I get into today?” https://t.co/KUvlaPxg82— Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) April 30, 2020
It was a character!
yo how many times does this dude have to almost cause a tragedy before the FAA realizes harrison ford and han solo are two different people pic.twitter.com/cWSvJL0oFO— Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) April 30, 2020
Oscar worthy, truly
you know harrison ford is a good actor because he spent the whole star war convincingly playing a good pilot and in real life he keeps proving how wrong that actually is— stosh mikita (@freudmayweather) April 30, 2020
Legit Lol - Sp
Harrison Ford: *tries to fly a plane*
Airplanes: pic.twitter.com/7xa0PCiSlk— Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) April 30, 2020
Harrison, please
I love you Harrison Ford and I want you alive. So I hope your flying license gets cancelled.— Bryce Sy (@brycezapped) April 30, 2020
He's okay, for the time being
Saw Harrison Ford was trending...took me a minute 😂 pic.twitter.com/wYzK3FLmso— 🦋 (@paolarosich) April 30, 2020
Same
I’ve lost score when it comes to Harrison Ford and planes https://t.co/GoMNZiF7pP— Cam Dolla (@driveboylaflare) April 30, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.