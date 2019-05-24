Harrison Ford Reacts To Star Wars Co-Star Mark Hamill Doing An Impression Of Him

It should be no surprise to anybody that Mark Hamill, who has spent much of his post-Star Wars career as one of the best voice actors in show business, can do a mean Harrison Ford impression. Certainly it seemed to come as little surprise to Ford, who got to see a clip of the impression while on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. The clip — from an earlier Fallon interview, in which Hamill recalled a humorous story from on the set of the original Star Wars, felt like more or less exactly what you would expect from Harrison Ford on-set.

In the clip, Hamill recalled worrying about a minor continuity error in Star Wars, only for Ford to reassure him that it wasn’t that kind of movie, and that if fans were watching for that kind of thing, the movie at large was in trouble. This is, of course, long before the internet, where fans get to do both pay attention to the big picture and obsess on tiny details. Still, the impression was pretty spot-on — and even Ford agreed, watching the clip and then delivering a deadpan response that would have felt at home as part of Hamill’s joke.

Shaking his head slowly, Ford said, “He can have the job. That was really good. That’s — that’s me.”

Ford and Hamill have lamented the fact that both of their characters died in the Star Wars sequels without ever sharing a scene together. Each of the two got at least one good moment with Carrie Fisher, who passed away just before the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but the trio of original series stars never came back together before Han and Luke were killed in consecutive movies.

Ford is out making the publicity rounds in support of The Secret Life of Pets 2, his first animated feature film. In the movie, he plays a seasoned farm dog who provides advice to the city pets who cross his path. The Secret Life of Pets 2 will be in theaters on June 7. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.