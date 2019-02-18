Hasbro’s ‘Star Wars’ Skiff Vehicle and Hyperreal Darth Vader Figure Are up for Pre-Order

Two of the most anticipated items coming out of Hasbro‘s stable of Star Wars reveals for New York Toy Fair 2019 are The Vintage Collection: Return of the Jedi Jabba’s Tatooine Skiff Vehicle and The Black Series Hyperreal 8-inch Darth Vader figure. If you want to add them to your collection, here’s what you need to know…

The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Skiff Vehicle is available to pre-order here for $39.99 with shipping slated for July. A companion Skiff Guard 3-figure pack with Vizam, Brock Starsher, and Vedainis is also available to pre-order for the same price. The official description for the Skiff reads:

“Add to Jabba the Hutt’s motorpool with the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Skiff Vehicle. The first all-new Skiff since the 1980s, this nifty vehicle from Return of the Jedi includes a display stand that lets it “float” over the Great Pit of Carkoon.”

Next up we have the Star Wars The Black Series Hyperreal Darth Vader figure, which is available to pre-order here for $79.99 with free shipping slated for July. As the name suggests, no detail was spared. The official description reads:

“Featuring super realistic detailing and articulation, along with an exterior skin and interior skeletal structure for seamless posing, Star Wars The Black Series Hyperreal figures let fans recreate galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the Star Wars entertainment that includes the Star Wars comics, movies, and animated series. The minute, entertainment-inspired Star Wars details and 8-inch-scale make these figures an impressive addition to any Star Wars figure collection. (Figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This Star Wars The Black Series Hyperreal Series Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back Darth Vader figure features Star Wars: Episode V movie-inspired detail, fabric costuming, interior skeletal structure with seamless joints, and hyper articulation for realistic posing. Includes: figure, 8 accessories, and figure stand.”

