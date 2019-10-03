Here’s Where to Get Hasbro’s Star Wars Vintage Collection Releases for Triple Force Friday

Hasbro’s new additions to The Vintage Collection are some of the most highly anticipated releases in Disney / Lucasfilm’s merch lineup for Triple Force Friday. Tonight is the night to get your orders in, and we have all of the information you’ll need to make it happen.

Keep in mind that Hasbro’s entire Triple Force Friday lineup will launch tonight, October 3rd / 4th at 9pm PT (12am ET). Below you’ll find official descriptions for each of the new Vintage Collection releases, along with links where they will be available to order. Note that you can keep tabs on all of the Triple Force Friday merch via our ridiculously thorough master list. You can also take a closer look at the new Black Series releases right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

THE MADALORIAN AT-ST RAIDER VEHICLE

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MADALORIAN AT-ST RAIDER Vehicle: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MADALORIAN AT-ST RAIDER vehicle, inspired by the THE MADALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. With realistic detail including an opening cockpit, articulated legs, adjustable laser cannons and side-mounted weapons pods, and movable command viewpoint blast shields, this vehicle can be displayed in STAR WARS action figure and vehicle collections. Includes vehicle, figure, and accessory.This is a Best Buy exclusive and should be available to order here. It could also turn up here.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH FIGURES

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH Figure Assortment: Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original line, as well as the movie-inspired collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Characters in this assortment include REY, KNIGHT OF REN (LONG AXE), ZORII BLISS, SITH JET TROOPER, and LUKE SKYWALKER. Each figure sold separately. These figures will be available to order via Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here at Walmart. The complete list of figures can be found below:

The Vintage Collection Knight of Ren Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Sith Jet Trooper Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Luke (X-Wing Pilot) Action Figure

The Vintage Collection The Rise of Skywalker Rey Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Zorii Bliss Action Figure

The Vintage Collection Poe Dameron Action Figure

POE DAMERON’S X-WING FIGHTER VEHICLE

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION POE DAMERON’S X-WING FIGHTER Vehicle: This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION POE DAMERON’S X-WING FIGHTER vehicle is inspired by the starships in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER and makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. With realistic detail including an opening cockpit, functioning landing gear, separating wings, and a ladder accessory, the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION POE DAMERON’S X-WING FIGHTER can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes vehicle and ladder accessory. This vehicle will be available to order via Entertainment Earth and, most likely, here at Walmart.

LUKE SKYWALKER’S X-WING FIGHTER VEHICLE

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER’S X-WING FIGHTER Vehicle: Inspired by the X-wing fighter LUKE SKYWALKER piloted in STAR WARS: EPISODE IV A NEW HOPE, this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER’S X-WING FIGHTER vehicle makes a wonderful gift for fans of the original trilogy. Premium deco and design features on this X-wing include landing gear, a hinged cockpit canopy, adjustable wings, and a mini projectile launcher. Details like weathered paintwork and interior cockpit deco make this an impressive collectible display item. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUKE SKYWALKER’S X-WING FIGHTER is compatible with 3.75 inch-scale STAR WARS action figures, making it a great addition to any STAR WARS toy collection. (Figures and additional vehicles each sold separately. Subject to availability). Available to order via Entertainment Earth.

SKYWALKER SAGA 3.75-INCH FIGURE 2-PACKS

STAR WARS SKYWALKER SAGA 3.75-INCH Figure 2-Packs: Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS Galaxy with figures from the STAR WARS SKYWALKER SAGA collection! Commemorating the STAR WARS SKYWALKER SAGA, this series of figures includes iconic characters from the full SKYWALKER SAGA in action figure 2-packs, including HAN SOLO & LEIA, LUKE SKYWALKER & CHEWBACCA, and more! Each figure has been treated with a gold finish to stand out in any STAR WARS fan’s collection! Each 2-pack sold separately. These 2-Packs aren’t part of The Vintage Collection, but they’re one of the more interesting Hasbro Triple Force Friday exclusives. They will be available to order via Walmart.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.