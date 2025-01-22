Hasbro’s First 2025 Star Wars Stream Pays Off On January 23rd

Following big releases in their Marvel Legends and Transformers lineups this month, Hasbro’s first Star Wars fanstream of 2025 revealed 7 new figures in The Vintage Collection and The Black Series lines. The Black Series reveals will include Anakin Skywalker and Clone Captain Rex from Star Wars: Ahsoka. The TVC wave will add several more additions inspired by Disney+ series, with the exception of the troop-building Battle Droid 4-pack inspired by The Phantom Menace.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A full breakdown of the wave can be found below. Look for pre-orders for these figures to go live starting on January 23rd at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth unless otherwise indicated. Direct links to EE and Amazon will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. The figures are expected to arrive in the spring of this year.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MANDALORIAN SUPER COMMANDO / $16.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Darth Maul’s loyal Mandalorians wear modified red and black armor to reflect allegiance to the Dark Lord, and some even fashion horns atop their helmets. Based on a Mandalorian super commando from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Features detailed red-and-black deco and multiple points of articulation. Comes with long and short blaster accessories and a jetpack.

Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #353).”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BAYLAN SKOLL (VC #355) / $16.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Allied to former Magistrate of Calodan Morgan Elsbeth after the fall of the Empire, Baylan Skoll is a shrewd mercenary for hire overseeing his apprentice Shin Hati. Based on Baylan Skoll from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Features detailed series-inspired deco and multiple points of articulation. Comes with a Lightsaber accessory and unlit hilt.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION SHIN HATI (VC #356) / $16.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Shin Hati is adept at Lightsaber combat, a skill she uses as Baylan Skoll’s eager apprentice in mercenary work for Morgan Elsbeth. Based on Shin Hati from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Features detailed series-inspired deco and multiple points of articulation. Comes with a Lightsaber accessory and unlit hilt.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CLONE TROOPER (501ST LEGION) (VC #240) / $16.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Based on a clone trooper from the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Features detailed series-inspired deco and multiple points of articulation. Comes with long and short blaster accessories.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BATTLE DROID 4-PACK / $54.99 – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive: “The soulless ranks of Separatist armies are dominated by tall, thin B1 battle droids built as mechanical imitations of their Geonosian designers. Based on battle droids from STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Features movie-accurate deco and multiple points of articulation. This troop-building pack comes with removable backpacks, droid antennas, and blaster rifles for each figure.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ANAKIN SKYWALKER / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “In the World Between Worlds, Anakin Skywalker appears to his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano to teach her one last, crucial lesson. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Anakin Skywalker from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+. Comes with a Lightsaber accessory.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE CAPTAIN REX / $24.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Rex served the Republic on the front lines during the Clone Wars, taking orders from Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano first as a captain and later a commander. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Clone Captain Rex from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+. Comes with 2 blaster accessories and a helmet accessory.”