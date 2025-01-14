New Transformers Hasbro Drops: Titan Trypticon, Leader Optimus, and More

Hasbro is set to launch six new figures in the Transformers Studio Series today, January 14th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Highlights of the collection include Leader Class Optimus Prime (AOE), Deluxe Class Wheeljack / Que (DOTM), and Voyager Class Ironhide (War for Cybertron). Pre-orders are expected to be available at launch time here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Look for the Wreck ‘n Doom Collection Topspin vs. Spinister 2-pack to drop as an Amazon exclusive as well. A full breakdown of the wave can be found below. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live – and it includes the Generation Selects Trypticon. See links below.

Leader Class Optimus Prime (Transformers: Age of Extinction)

Leader Class Shockwave (Transformers: Dark of the Moon)

Voyager Class Ironhide (Transformers: War for Cybertron)

Deluxe Class Wheeljack (Que) (Transformers: Dark of the Moon)

Deluxe Class Autobot Jazz (Transformers: The Transformers: The Movie, 1986)

Deluxe Class Optimus Prime (Transformers: Devastation)

Wreck ‘n Doom Collection Topspin vs. Spinister 2-pack (Transformers: Age of the Primes) – Amazon Exclusive

Transformers Generations Selects Trypticon (Tranformers: Age of the Primes) – See at Entertainment Earth

On Instagram, Hasbro notes that “This wave combines nostalgia and modern innovation, from the gamer-inspired detailing of Ironhide to the cinematic accuracy of Shockwave and Wheeljack. Each figure boasts incredible articulation, accessories, and iconic transformations.”

Transformers: Reactivate Cancelled

After years in development, Splash Damage recently shared via social media that its work on Transformers: Reactivate would end prematurely. Unfortunately, this also means that employees are “at risk of redundancy”. Splash Damage went on to thank Transformers IP holder Hasbro for working with the company, and hopes that they could collaborate on projects in the future:

“Today, we have some very difficult news to share,” Splash Damage wrote. “The decision has been made to end development of Transformers: Reactivate. This means we will be scaling down to refocus our efforts on other projects. Unfortunately, despite every effort, a number of roles across the studio are now potentially at risk of redundancy. This decision did not come lightly, and it is a difficult time for the studio and our people. We want to take a moment to thank the team who worked on Transformers for their dedication and passion.”