JJ Abrams “Wouldnt Say No” to Constable Zuvio Returning in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has one last chance to finally get the mysterious and notorious Constable Zuvio on the big screen and it looks like he might take the shot.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Abrams was jokingly asked about using Zuvio in The Rise of Skywalker. He said he “wouldn’t say no” to using the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Zuvio was one of the most well-known characters from Star Wars: The Force Awakens not to appear on the screen, since he was so prominently featured in promotional material. Hasbro even made figures of the character in both six-inch and 3.75-inch scales. The character was expected to appear among the denizens of Jakku, but he was nowhere to be found when fans finally saw the movie in December 2015.

Back in 2016, Star Wars Story Group’s Pablo Hidalgo took credit for naming the character and joked that Zuvio can be spotted in about four frames of the final cut.

“We knew, with Star Wars being Star Wars, that we’d want a name and identify as many characters as possible for potential toys, potential storytelling, potential what-have-you.” Hidalgo told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I think there’s like four frames of him, literally.”

Zuvio did get his own backstory, appearing in Landry Q. Walker’s collection of short stories Tales from a Galaxy Far, Far Away: Aliens – Volume 1. In “High Noon on Jakku” included Zuvio going on his own adventure with other The Force Awakens background characters.

If fans do see Zuvio in The Rise of Skywalker, it might be on a desert world familiar to everyone. In the trailer, Rey (Daisy Ridley) was seen facing off with a TIE Fighter by herself on a rocky, desert world that could have been Jakku or even Tatooine.

Considering that The Rise of Skywalker takes place some time after The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, we might learn that Zuvio hasn’t gotten very far since Finn (John Boyega) and Rey blasted off Jakku.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters in December.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!