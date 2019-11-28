John Boyega Reveals Things You WON’T Hear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters next month, which means the film’s cast has begun their press tour. John Boyega, who plays Finn, the stormtrooper-turned-rebel, kicked off his tour yesterday with a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan before stopping by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The actor got in some trouble this week after he admitted to accidentally leaving his film script in a hotel room, which ended up on eBay. Fallon asked Boyega for some Rise of Skywalker spoilers, but since he’s being extra careful, he refused. Instead, the two men decided to do a segment of “Things You Won’t Hear In Star Wars.” Here are some of the highlights:

“You won’t hear Darth Vader say, ‘Luke, I’m your daddy,” Boyega began.

“You won’t hear Obi-Wan Kenobi say, ‘Dang it, I forgot to wear spanx under my robe today. Hashtag Jedi fail,’” Fallon added.

“You won’t hear Yoda say, ‘Just saw Dobby from Harry Potter on Tinder, did I. Right swipe, I will,’” Boyega said.

“You won’t hear Finn say, ‘The only reason I switched sides was because I saw the ‘Can You Hear Me Now’ guy switch sides from Verizon to Sprint.,’” Fallon quipped.

“You won’t hear Luke Skywalker say, ‘I have nipples, Greg. Can you milk me,?’” Boyega added.

You can check out the full list of quotes in the video above or click here.

In addition to Boyega, the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.