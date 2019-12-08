John Boyega Shares Heartwarming Star Wars Featurette, Expresses His Love for Oscar Isaac and Daisy Ridley

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters later this month and the official accounts for Star Wars on social media have been gifting fans with lots of wonderful behind-the-scenes videos from all of the films in the Skywalker Saga dating back to the 1977 original. Their latest featurette was recently shared by John Boyega (Finn) to Instagram, and the actor took the opportunity to say some heartwarming things about his co-stars Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) and Daisy Ridley (Rey).

“My @starwars experience wouldn’t have been the same with any group of people. I have all the love in my heart for Oscar, Daisy, and everyone else I’ve shared the silver screen with,” Boeyga wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are lots of wonderful moments in the video, but it’s especially nice to see the love shared between the three stars. They definitely give off similar friendship energy to Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) for many decades.

Recently, Boyega confirmed that he doesn’t believe Finn still has feelings for Rey in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t feel like it is,” Boyega said when asked if Finn’s crush on Rey still exists. “I don’t know. The Rose-Finn saga, I still don’t know what that is yet. I think for Finn there’s a bit of confusion, as it happens in real life — you’re feeling somebody else more than the other, and things pop up. I think Finn is in a bit of confusion. Despite all the lightsaber stuff and the fate of the world, Finn still is in his early ’20s going on through.”

The actor also added his feelings about his real-life chemistry with Isaac:

“Oscar and I always wanted more together and [director J.J. Abrams] gave us that opportunity,” Boyega says. “We’ve gone on a lot of missions between the last movie and this one so it’s a real opportunity to show some real chemistry that Oscar and I have in real life, which makes it much more enjoyable for everybody to watch.”

Sadly, Abrams confirmed earlier this week that a FinnPoe romance won’t be taking place in The Rise of Skywalker. However, both Isaac and Boyega have expressed their love for the ship.

“Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” Isaac revealed. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of…I don’t know what.”

Boyega revealed on the D23 Expo red carpet that he believed the FinnPoe relationship has the longest staying power in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. During the movie’s panel, he also had a hilariously negative reaction to finding out Poe has a history with Keri Russell’s new character.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.