‘Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Comments on John Boyega Getting Arrested by Stormtroopers at Disneyland

John Boyega’s role in the Star Wars universe got a little too real this weekend, and one of his co-stars had a perfect comment on it.

Boyega recently shared a video of him getting “arrested” by Stormtroopers at Disneyland, a tongue-in-cheek take on his role as Finn in the current sequel trilogy of films, with a caption about how it was “messed up”. Hamill provided a humorous response to Boyega’s tweet, complete with an “I Have a Very Bad Feeling About This” joke.

Fans will get to see Boyega and Hamill next in Star Wars: Episode IX, which is set to wrap up the Skywalker saga in some surprising (and secretive) ways.

“They’re going to fly [the rewrites] over with somebody from the company,” Hamill recently explained in an interview. “They’re going to come and give it to me and wait for me to read it before I give it back. So no pressure! You can’t even keep it overnight. But that’s the way it is now.”

“I remember back when I read the first Star Wars [script], I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the goofiest thing I’ve ever read.’” Hamill continued. “I gave it to my best friend to read, and I said, ‘What do you think of it?’ He said ‘It’s really wild, it’s crazy, can I give it to Meredith?’ ‘Sure, go ahead. It went around to all my friends. Of course back then nobody cared. Nowadays it’s like working for some secret deep state government organization, like being in the CIA. They’re going to send rewrites over to Prague on this dark red paper that gives you a headache to read.”

Star Wars: Episode IX is in theaters on December 20, 2019.