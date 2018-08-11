Jon Favreau’s ‘Star Wars’ Series Rumored to Begin Production in October

The live-action Star Wars series overseen by Iron Man director Jon Favreau and set for release on Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming service will begin production in October, according to Discussing Film.

The first live-action Star Wars series, little is known about Favreau’s project. It has remained secretive, which is more or less the norm for the brand.

What is known is that the 10-episode first season will cost about $100 million to produce, making it one of TV‘s most expensive shows (right there along with recent seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones and Amazon’s plans for The Lord of the Rings).

Making Star Wars has reported that the series will take place on Mandalore, a few years after the fall of the Empire and the death of Emperor Palpatine. That would set the series up to fill in blanks left between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, including the establishment of the First Order, which replaced the Empire ahead of the franchise’s return to theaters in 2015.

Mandalore played a significant role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which could suggest a tie between Favreau’s live-action series and the animated Clone Wars series, which will return for a new season on the same Disney app.

Favreau’s name has come up in association with Star Wars several times over the years, in part because he seemed an obvious choice to replace departing directors on the live-action movies. His close association with Disney (in addition to the first two Iron Man films and serving as a guiding hand on all things Marvel, he directed the box-office-busting The Jungle Book for the studio) and obvious attention to technical detail in effects-heavy spectacles make him an easy fit for the first foray into live-action Star Wars TV.

A live-action Star Wars series has been rumored for years, with the official announcement about Favreau’s involvement being revealed earlier this year.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau added, “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

Disney’s direct-to-consumer app will debut at the end of 2019, making a late 2019/early 2020 bow for the Star Wars series seem likely.