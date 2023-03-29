The Mandalorian: Fans Have Mixed Feelings About The Armorer in Season 3 Episode 5
The fifth episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+, and it featured a big change for the Children of the Watch. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After the Mandalorians saved Nevarro from pirates, the High Magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) offered them a piece of land on the planet as a place to settle. After accepting the offer, The Armorer (Emily Swallow) speaks with Bo-Katan Kryze (Kattee Sackhoff) and instructs her to remove her helmet. Since Bo "walks in both worlds," The Armorer believes she can bring different Mandalorian clans with different beliefs together. Of course, The Armorer previously kicked Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) out of the Children of the Watch for removing his helmet, and he had to wade into the Living Waters in order to be redeemed. Many fans have taken to Twitter today to express their frustration with The Armorer for treating Bo-Katan a lot better than Din.
While some fans are focusing on The Armorer's treatment of Din, others believe that she's being more lenient towards Bo because they sense a romantic connection between the two Mandalorians. Naturally, this has led to some hilarious shipping tweets. While many fans are tweeting about The Armorer and Bo's relationship, other folks are talking about how badass The Armorer was this week. While we usually only see the character forging weapons for other Mandalorians, she put her own hammer to use this week against the pirates and it was pretty epic.
You can check out some of the tweets about The Armorer in the latest episode of The Mandalorian below...
Can't Deny
prevnext
#TheMandalorian spoilers— succession lockdown (@JOELSMILLRR) March 29, 2023
.
.
.
THE ARMORER IS SO BADASS pic.twitter.com/j33lKXZa96
Tensions Are High
prevnext
#TheMandalorian spoilers
the armorer is pissing me of fr pic.twitter.com/V49MiGmDz6— maria • CASEY DAY (@DISCOROBAK) March 29, 2023
Are You Shipping Them?
prevnext
#themandalorian SPOILERS— tony | MANDO + TBB SPOILERS (@KENOBlDJARlN) March 29, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
that scene of the armorer and bo-katanpic.twitter.com/1zK98aqr3w
Poor Din
prevnext
#themandalorian SPOILERS— tony | MANDO + TBB SPOILERS (@KENOBlDJARlN) March 29, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
din after seeing bo-katan walk around with the armorer without a helmet pic.twitter.com/AHZS9sORVu
She's Cool, Though
prevnext
#TheMandalorian spoilers:— Taryn 🔜 SWCL! ✨🖖🫐🧱 (@mando_jedi_212) March 29, 2023
-
-
-
-
I know the Armorer is a tad problematic, but every time she uses her hammer as a weapon I just 🫠
Sound Logic, IMO
prevnext
the armorer should be allowed to remove her helmet so she can kiss bo-katan kryze on the mouth. this is the way. #TheMandalorian— Braddington 🔜 SWCE (@bradwhipple) March 29, 2023
Swoon
prevnext
#Mandalorian spoilers
Me watching the Armorer fight pic.twitter.com/qMZaReytuB— bec | 🔜 SWCL | Mando spoilers 🖤 (@isthatabench) March 29, 2023
Bo Bias?
prevnext
din djarin: *won the darksaber in a combat and is literally the leader of all mandalorians*
the armorer: BO-KATAN MY BFF YOU WILL UNITE ALL OUR PEOPLE<333— maria • CASEY DAY (@DISCOROBAK) March 29, 2023
Pedro Pain
prevnext
// #TheMandalorian spoilers
Din getting thrashed in that one ep only for the Armorer to say it was an option to walk both ways of the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/9TcAYtCYU3— Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) March 29, 2023
They're Not Wrong
prevnext
the mandalorian spoilers— lara (@kotefett) March 29, 2023
.
.
.
whenever bo katan and the armorer are in one scene together pic.twitter.com/xhgbMV2heJ
Let Her Fight More!
prevnext
Oh, so the Armorer just prefers bashing in skulls with her hammer than using blasters. What a badass 😂#TheMandalorian— Brennan ⚖ (@ThatHorrorGuy_) March 29, 2023
Mixed Feelings All Around
The Armorer giving Bo extra permissions to manipulate her is even more cult leadery than she’s been before… but also guys you all have to keep making the spicy Armorer/Bo art like good GOD— Jaclyn #LesbiansForMerrin (@Jbandos) March 29, 2023
How do you feel about The Armorer? Do you think she treated Din unfairly? Are you shipping her with Bo-Katan? Tell us in the comments!prev