Kevin Smith Says The Rise of Skywalker Is First Star Wars Ever Film to do This

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was finally released in theaters last week, and there are plenty of people who have seen the movie multiple times, including Kevin Smith. The director best-known for his movies featuring Jay and Silent Bob recently shared a video review of The Rise of Skywalker, which is just over an hour long. One of the first things he mentions in the video is something fans may not have considered: The Rise of Skywalker is the first Star Wars film to open with a montage after the iconic crawl.

“First Star Wars movie that opens with a montage instead of a scene, man,” Smith explains. “Think about it… Star Wars, you know, the crawl happens and then they pan down to the war in space. You see the Tantive and then you see the Star Destroyer and boom, we’re into the movie, we’re into a scene.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The director goes on to describe the opening scenes in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi before getting back to the new film.

“Rise of Skywalker basically opens and we see the crawl, and it goes into a montage. For the first time ever we dive into a montage in the opening of a Star Wars movie and if you’re a Ky lover, holy f*ck, it’s just Adam Driver murder porn killing the f*ck out of people and stuff,” he explained.

You can watch Smith’s full review above or click here.

The Rise of Skywalker isn’t the only Star Wars content Smith has been posting about. Earlier this week, the director shared a hilarious mash-up meme that shows Star Wars: The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda in Smith’s first movie, Clerks.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.