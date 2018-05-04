The LEGO Ultimate Millennium Falcon Set is Back For Star Wars Day With a Free BB-8

Just in time for Star Wars Day, the LEGO Star Wars 75192 Millennium Falcon set is available directly from LEGO at the regular price with free shipping!

Not only that, LEGO has some May the Fourth offers lined up for anyone that purchases Star Wars sets in the LEGO Shop. Orders over $75 will automatically receive a free, exclusive mini BB-8 set while supplies last. VIP members will also earn 2x the VIP points on Star Wars sets (every 100 points is worth $5 and every dollar spent is worth one VIP point). That means the 75192 set should earn you around $75-$80 worth of points.

The set is also available to Prime members via Amazon at the time of writing – but without the bonuses. The official description and list of features for the set is as follows:

“Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model we’ve ever created—in fact, with 7,500 pieces it’s one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solo’s unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station. This amazing model also features interchangeable sensor dishes and crew, so you decide whether to play out classic LEGO Star Wars adventures with Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, or enter the world of Episode VII and VIII with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8!“

Furthermore, the highly anticipated, 1967-piece Ultimate Collector’s Series 75181 Y-Wing Starfighter is now available at the LEGO Shop via this link for $199.99 (this set is exempt from the VIP points deal however).

“Own part of Star Wars history with the Y-Wing Starfighter. This LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series model has an amazing level of detail, including an opening minifigure cockpit for the included Gold Leader minifigure, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids and space for the R2-BHD astromech droid. This fantastic Star Wars toy also comes with a tilting display stand and informational fact plaque, making it the perfect centerpiece for your collection.“

• Includes a Gold Leader minifigure and an R2-BHD droid.

• Features highly authentic detailing, opening minifigure cockpit, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids and space for the included R2-BHD astromech droid.

• Also includes the Gold Leader’s blaster pistol.

• Display the model on the tilting stand with informational fact plaque.

• Makes the perfect centerpiece for any LEGO® Star Wars collection.

• Part of the Ultimate Collector Series.

• This LEGO Star Wars toy is suitable for ages 14+.

• Measures over 2″ (7cm) high, 24″ (61cm) long and 11″ (30cm) wide, and over 9″ (24cm) high mounted on stand.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.