LEGO’s Massive Star Wars UCS Imperial Star Destroyer Set Clocks in at 4784 Pieces

LEGO has added the 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer from Star Wars: A New Hope to their Ultimate Collectors Series, and it’s appropriately massive at 4,784 pieces (measures 17″ high with stand, 43″ long and 26″ wide). Features include swiveling guns, a tilting radar dish, two Imperial minifigures, and an attachable / buildable scale version of the Rebels’ Tantive IV.

LEGO’s Star Wars UCS 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer will be available to order right here for $699.99 starting on September 18th for LEGO VIP members and October 1st for the general public. Despite its size, the Imperial Star Destroyer set is dwarfed by the 75192 UCS Millennium Falcon, which is the biggest commercial set LEGO has ever produced at 7541 pieces. It can be ordered here for $799.95, which makes it something of a value when compared to the new Imperial Star Destroyer set. What’s more, the UCS Death Star includes 4016 pieces and is available here for $499.95.

Additional features for the 75252 Imperal Star Destroyer set are as follows:

Includes Imperial Officer and Imperial Crewmember minifigures.

The Devastator Imperial Star Destroyer model features swiveling guns, a tilting radar dish, huge engine exhausts and intricate surface detailing.

Also includes an attachable, buildable scale version Tantive IV starship for added Star Wars: A New Hope authenticity.

With a display stand with informational fact plaque for the ultimate display piece.

Also comes with 2 blaster pistol weapons.

In related news, Netflix and LEGO revealed the 75810 Stranger Things: The Upside Down set back in May. It can be flipped to display the Byers’ house or the supernatural world of the Upside Down. Simply put, it’s one of the best sets that LEGO has ever produced – and a surprising one to boot. Stranger Things doesn’t fit into LEGO’s family-friendly wheelhouse. This set is clearly aimed at adults.

What’s more, the Stranger Things LEGO set has expanded to a full retail release, and can now be ordered here at Walmart for the standard $199.99 with free 1-day or 2-day shipping. The set includes 2,287 pieces and features eight minifigures: Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper, and the Demogorgon. In addition to the clever concept of the design, LEGO went all out with the details. They even went so far as to add a light-up alphabet wall in the living room.

