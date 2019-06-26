LEGO’s Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Coding Set is Available Early

When the 1,117 piece LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Set was first announced back in May, it had a release date of September 1st – just ahead of the holiday season and the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, it appears that you can start building an coding your own personal R2-D2, Gonk Droid, and the Mouse Droid a bit early, because the set is live and shipping now right here on Amazon for the standard $199.99 if you’re a Prime member. It’s also available directly from LEGO.

LEGO notes that this is the first time their BOOST drag-and-drop coding technology has been used in a licensed product. The kit allows kids (and their parents) to learn coding skills and control the droids using a free app (only one droid can be controlled at a time using the Bluetooth-controlled Movie Hub). There are also over 40 interactive missions to tackle with your new droid buddies. A demo video and an official list of features is available below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The set includes a color & distance sensor, interactive motor, Bluetooth (Move Hub) and 1,177 pieces – enough to build all three lovable R2-D2 robot, Gonk Droid and Mouse Droid, each coming with their own personalities, skills, and authentic Star Wars sounds and music

R2-D2 measures over 7″ (20cm) high and 5″ (14cm) wide. LEGO® Gonk Droid measures over 7″ (18cm) high, 3″ (9cm) wide and 6″ (16cm) long. LEGO Mouse Droid measures over 5″ (14cm) high, 3″ (9cm) wide and 6″ (17cm) long.

Free LEGO BOOST Star Wars app is available for selected iOS, Android and Fire smart devices. Using the app, young commanders can build the droids, insert the Bluetooth- controlled Move Hub into the droid they want to see solve each of the 40+ missions, and bring it to life using the intuitive drag-and-drop coding environment.

Buildable props include rocket boosters, a catapult, a cake shooter, a target, color decoder, obstacles and many more.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.