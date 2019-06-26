LEGO’s Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Coding Set is Available Early

When the 1,117 piece LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Commander Set was first announced back in May, it had a release date of September 1st – just ahead of the holiday season and the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, it appears that you can start building an coding your own personal R2-D2, Gonk Droid, and the Mouse Droid a bit early, because the set is live and shipping now right here on Amazon for the standard $199.99 if you’re a Prime member. It’s also available directly from LEGO.
LEGO notes that this is the first time their BOOST drag-and-drop coding technology has been used in a licensed product. The kit allows kids (and their parents) to learn coding skills and control the droids using a free app (only one droid can be controlled at a time using the Bluetooth-controlled Movie Hub). There are also over 40 interactive missions to tackle with your new droid buddies. A demo video and an official list of features is available below.
- The set includes a color & distance sensor, interactive motor, Bluetooth (Move Hub) and 1,177 pieces – enough to build all three lovable R2-D2 robot, Gonk Droid and Mouse Droid, each coming with their own personalities, skills, and authentic Star Wars sounds and music
- R2-D2 measures over 7″ (20cm) high and 5″ (14cm) wide. LEGO® Gonk Droid measures over 7″ (18cm) high, 3″ (9cm) wide and 6″ (16cm) long. LEGO Mouse Droid measures over 5″ (14cm) high, 3″ (9cm) wide and 6″ (17cm) long.
- Free LEGO BOOST Star Wars app is available for selected iOS, Android and Fire smart devices. Using the app, young commanders can build the droids, insert the Bluetooth- controlled Move Hub into the droid they want to see solve each of the 40+ missions, and bring it to life using the intuitive drag-and-drop coding environment.
- Buildable props include rocket boosters, a catapult, a cake shooter, a target, color decoder, obstacles and many more.
