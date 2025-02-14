LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Microfighter Set Is Only $8 Right Now

The LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter Building Set is a great way to engage with Captain Rex and his pre-original trilogy adventures. The entire set is only 99 pieces, but we know it’ll be a fun, easy, and, as you will see, extremely inexpensive build. The Y-Wing Microfighter even includes a cockpit for the mini-figure Captain Rex so that he can control the stud shooters and make a difference in the Clone Wars. You can order this set here at Amazon for only $7.99, down from the original $12.99 (38% off). However, that’s not the only Star Wars LEGO deal happening right now

The entire lineup of Star Wars LEGO sets that launched on January 1st can now be had with a 10% in-stock discount (automatically added at checkout) when shopping via this link. You can also check out the sets individually via the list below. Note that U.S. shipping is free on orders $79+ ($7.95 flat rate otherwise).

Daisy Ridley Wants to Join the Avengers

Star Wars sequel trilogy actress Daisy Ridley has come out to say she hopes to get the call to join the mighty MCU. And the team she’d want to be a part of? The Avengers, of course.

ComicBook spoke to Daisy Ridley in support of Cleaner, where she was asked about joining the MCU. “Look, I’m open to loads of stuff,” Ridley said. “I work with this amazing second AD called Matthew Sharp, and he texts me cause he’s doing Avengers, and he goes, ‘If they call.’ So I was like, ‘If they call, absolutely.’ I then of course love Batman, love The Penguin. I’m a fan of so many sorts of films. Yeah, I’m open to everything.”

Currently, Ridley is attached to a Star Wars project centered on her Skywalker character, Rey. Unfortunately, her movie has gone through a few development changes. George Nolfi (The Bourne Ultimatum, The Adjustment Bureau) is the latest writer to sign-on, replacing Steven Knight. Before Knight, Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson were attached as writers. With all of these behind the scene changes, it feels worrisome for the overall project. But until we get a trailer, we’ll just have to wait and see.

