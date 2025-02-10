Daisy Ridley Wants to Join the MCU (and Be an Avenger)

Play video

Daisy Ridley reveals that she’s up to adding the Marvel Cinematic Universe to her resume right beside Star Wars. And to top it all off, she’d even be up for joining the Avengers. The Rey Skywalker actress has been one of the highlights of the most recent Star Wars trilogy of films, becoming a household name right alongside the likes of Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill. While fans wait for every new bit of information on Daisy Ridley’s upcoming Jedi Order Star Wars movie, she has stated she is a fan of the MCU. If the opportunity presented itself, it sounds like she wouldn’t be against joining Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

ComicBook spoke to Daisy Ridley in support of Cleaner, where she was asked about joining the MCU. “Look, I’m open to loads of stuff,” Ridley said. “I work with this amazing second AD called Matthew Sharp, and he texts me cause he’s doing Avengers, and he goes, ‘If they call.’ So I was like, ‘If they call, absolutely.’ I then of course love Batman, love The Penguin. I’m a fan of so many sorts of films. Yeah, I’m open to everything.”

Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars movie changes writers again

The Jedi Order movie starring Daisy Ridley has gone through some development changes behind the scenes. George Nolfi (The Bourne Ultimatum, The Adjustment Bureau) is the newest name to reportedly sign on as a writer, replacing Steven Knight, who left New Jedi Order back in October. And before Knight there was Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson attached as writers.

At this time, Lucasfilm is choosing to move ahead and tell more stories with Ridley’s Rey Skywalker, the breakout character from the newest Star Wars trilogy. Lucasfilm originally announced its plans for a galaxy far, far away during Star Wars Celebration Europe in 2023. Celebration is also where we heard that the Disney+ series The Mandalorian was being adapated into a feature film titled The Mandalorian & Grogu set for release in 2026.

Ryan Gosling is also in talks to for a new Star Wars movie from director Shawn Levy. Details about the character Gosling would play and story details are being kept under wraps. However, The Hollywood Reporter notes it is a “standalone movie” that is not part of the Skywalker Saga. If Gosling officially signs on, the expectation is his casting will help fast-track Levy’s Star Wars movie. It could be ready to begin production by early as this fall, assuming everything stays on track.

Cleaner hits theaters on February 21. Tickets are now available on Fandango: https://www.fandango.com/cleaner-2025-238959/movie-overview.