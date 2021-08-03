LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales Announced for October

✖

While we're still a ways away from the next big-screen Star Wars adventure, the majesty of the franchise is definitely still being felt on Disney+. In addition to an array of live-action and animated series, the platform has started releasing exclusive specials tied to the franchise — and it looks like one is set to arrive later this year. On Tuesday, Disney+ announced LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, an animated special that is set to debut on October 1st, as part of the streamer's Hallowstream celebration. The all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group continues the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO® brand and is a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy— just in time for Halloween.

The dark side strikes back in a terrifying way this October. 🎃 LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, an Original Special, starts streaming October 1 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/02P85EF1uQ — Star Wars (@starwars) August 3, 2021

In LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales features a talented voice cast that includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader. David Shayne is writer and executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone and Jason Cosler are executive producers.

This comes after the release of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special late last year, an animated adventure that took the essence of the original cult classic special and updated it with a new story.

"This one is different. They said, 'This time it will be different,'" Anthony Daniels, who returned to voice C-3PO in the film, told ComicBook.com last year. "And it is because it's LEGO and you can have crazy fun with LEGO characters that you actually can't do in real life. 'Real life?' In the movies. This one has, first of all, the characters are ones we know, but they kind of do things or meet up in ways maybe you haven’t seen before, and they go on adventures that you haven't seen before, but they are reminders of things you knew about."

"Particularly, the younger audience are going to totally adore this while their parents sit back and say, 'Oh, I know that one. Yes, yes, yes, yes,"' Daniels added. "You can break the laws of physics, you can break the laws of comedy, you can tease the big things that is Star Wars and The Force. You can poke fun at it, because it's like a real family member, a jolly uncle, for instance. It’s very, very different from that first [Holiday Special.] "

As mentioned above, the LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales special will debut on Friday, October 1st exclusively on Disney+.