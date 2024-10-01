LEGO Star Wars UCS Jabba's Sail Barge Set Launches On October 3rd

The next Star Wars LEGO Ultimate Collector Series set has been unveiled, and it's the highly anticipated Jabba's Sail Barge (75397)! Clocking in at 3,942 pieces, it ranks somewhere in the middle as far as piece count is concerned, with the Millennium Falcon (75192) set reigning supreme at 7541 pieces and the recently released TIE Interceptor (75382) on the lower end of the spectrum at 1931 pieces. However, the anticipation on this set is going to be through the roof, so you'll want to be ready and waiting to pick one up when it launches on October 3rd. Everything you need to know to make it happen can be found below.

The LEGO Star Wars Jabba's Sail Barge Ultimate Collector Series set will available first to LEGO Insiders starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on October 2nd / 3rd 2024 right here at the LEGO website priced at $499.99. It will be available to the general public at the same time and in the same place on October 6th. It's expensive for sure, but if it's any consolation all purchases of the Jabba's Barge set will receive the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Set (40730) pictured below as a free gift. You can check out all of the new LEGO releases for October 2024 right here.

(Photo: LEGO Luke Skywalker Lightsaber Set )

Now, let's talk about the features. Jabba the Hutt's vessel will include the ability to fold down the sides and lift off the sails and top deck to check out the detailed interior. Inside you'll find the the cockpit, prison cell, armory, kitchen and entertainment room equipped with Jabba's bed and more. It will also include 11 Star Wars minifigures Jabba the Hutt, Princess Leia (Huttslayer / Slave Leia), Bib Fortuna, C-3PO, Max Rebo, Kithaba, Vizam, Wooof, Gamorrean Guard, Salacious Crumb and R2-D2 with a bar table accessory. You can take a closer look in the image gallery below.

When complete, the set can be displayed on the included stand, which has space for the Jabba the Hutt LEGO minifigure, an information plaque and a LEGO Star War 25th anniversary brick. Note that 2024 marks 25 years since the Star Wars partnership between Lucasfilm and LEGO was announced at the International Toy Fair in New York in 1999, and LEGO has released products throughout the year to celebrate.

You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. Keep tabs on LEGO's offers page for updates on promotions. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.