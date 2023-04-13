[Warning: This story contains spoilers for The Mandalorian "Chapter 23: The Spies."] "Your song is not yet written," Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) told Lady Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in Wednesday's penultimate chapter of The Mandalorian season 3. "I will serve you until it is." With the Darksaber-wielding Bo-Katan leading united factions of Mandalorians to retake their home world of Mandalore, the beskar-clad tribes of helmeted warriors face extinction in their search for the Great Forge. Now wearing the next generation Dark Trooper suit forged from beskar alloy, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) has returned to complete the Purge of Mandalore and create an army using the best attributes of the cloners, the Jedi, and the Mandalorians.

"The Spies" ended with Din captured by Gideon, who ordered Bo-Katan to surrender the Darksaber to its "rightful owner" and tell her people that Mandalore belongs to him. But before Gideon's Dark Troopers could wipe out what was left of the Mandalorians, Bo-Katan led her trapped people's retreat as the Tribe's Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) stayed behind to hold off the army — only to fall in battle against a trio of red-suited Praetorian Guards.

"This next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn't asked for [another episode]," actor Brendan Wayne, the in-suit double for Din, wrote in a cryptic Instagram story. "It might just hurt too much."

Ahead of the season 3 finale, The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni has said that fans will "have a lot to think about" after the Rick Famuyiwa-directed "Chapter 24" concludes on April 19th.

"They'll have a lot to take in, and I think with any good ending there's the moment you're in it when you're cheering and you feel satisfied, but then there's a little bit after that where you think back at all the things that happened," Filoni, who wrote "The Spies," told Collider. "Maybe you start to put them together in a different way and you realize it's an ending, but there are other things happening out there in the galaxy that now you know more about."

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.