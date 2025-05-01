Mara Jade Skywalker Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Replica Is Back

Back in March, Disney / Lucasfilm debuted the Mara Jade Skywalker hilt set here at Comicbook with a limited edition run of 3500 units. Despite selling out of the initial run, the hilt returned here at The Disney Store as part of their festivities for May the 4th 2025. According to the description, it is still part of the initial 3500 run, so they managed to find additional stock somewhere. It’s available right here at The Disney Store priced at $325, though it probably won’t last long. You can purchase a lightsaber blade separately here. Also, keep in mind that The Disney Store will release the Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll Lightsaber Set (4000 unit limited edition) and the Jedi Master Sol Lightsaber Hilt on May 4th at 8am PT / 11am ET. They’ll be available here at that time, but expect a queue.

The Emperor’s Hand Limited Edition Legacy Lightsaber set is designed to showcase Mara Jade’s transition from an agent of the Empire / Palpatine to an extremely powerful Jedi and wife of Luke Skywalker. The set will include a highly detailed Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, a limited comic book with a variant cover from the classic comic Star Wars Mara Jade by The Emperor’s Hand (issue #1), an individually numbered insert, and fancy wooden box packaging with sliding doors and a design that’s half Empire symbol/half New Jedi Order symbol. The lightsaber hilt will illuminate purple when a Legacy Lightsaber Blade is attached.

Mara Jade Skywaker made her debut in the 1991 novel Heir to the Empire, which is the first book in Timothy Zahn’s iconic Thrawn Trilogy. She has appeared in numerous novels and comic books since. However, as a Legends character, she is not currently part of Star Wars canon. Given the popularity of the character, it seems likely that she’ll become official at some point – maybe even in live-action.