If You Want an Easy Weekend Binge Watch, Netflix’s 6-Part Thriller Is Perfect (& It’s Already a Hit)

Although Netflix’s latest crime thriller diverges from its source material in some important plot details, this only makes the six-part series all the more unpredictable and exciting. There are plenty of great psychological thriller shows on Netflix, from 2024’s Patricia Highsmith adaptation Ripley to the five-season Caroline Kepnes adaptation You. More recently, the gruesome murder mystery His & Hers and the propulsive Harlan Coben adaptation Run Away both reached the top of the streaming service’s Top 10 most-watched charts in January 2026, outdoing the blockbuster finale of Stranger Things.

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As such, it should come as no surprise that Netflix has come through with another superb thriller in the form of That Night, a six-episode adaptation of author Gillian McAllister’s 2021 novel of the same name. Set in the Dominican Republic, the show follows the story of three sisters whose unshakable bond is pushed to its limits by a tragic accident. When the youngest of the sisters hits a man with her car and kills him, claiming it was in self-defence after the fact, the trio resolves to cover up the crime and flee the country.

Netflix’s That Night Is A Global Streaming Success For Netflix

However, their plans soon go awry when the show’s protagonists discover that the dead man is a cop, and a slew of complications ensues that their already-sticky situation soon becomes increasingly unstable. Although That Night’s plot shares many of the major themes and plot beats of McAllister’s original novel, the show makes a few important changes that ensure even readers familiar with the book will still be surprised.

For one thing, Night’s Netflix adaptation is set in the Dominican Republic, while the book’s story takes place between England and Italy. The decision to change the story’s setting is a wise one, as there are plenty of thrillers set in England and fewer set in the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, some of the show’s later story details, which are as unpredictable as any great movie plot twist, are unique to the series as well. Thus, even fans of the book can expect to leave this series surprised and satisfied.

That Night’s Netflix Success Keeps A Major Thriller Trend Alive

Like so many of Netflix’s best breakout hits, That Night once again proves that non-English language shows can excel and become global successes on the streaming platform. Some of Netflix’s most iconic and acclaimed franchises ever, from Squid Game to Money Heist, have vaulted over the language barrier to become massive successes in both the English-speaking world and many other territories the world over. That Night now joins that list, alongside some other recent Netflix thrillers.

In the last year alone, the spy thrillers The Asset and Unfamiliar proved that non-English language shows were still as popular as ever on Netflix, and That Night only solidifies this reality further. While a lot of Netflix shows have succeeded despite a potential language barrier, That Night is one of the first cases of the streaming service adapting a book that was originally set in England with English main characters as a non-English language show, and its outsized success with audiences is all the more impressive when this is taken into account.