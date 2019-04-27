Mark Hamill Apologizes for Causing Star Wars Uproar, Jokes He Should Have Spoiled Avengers: Endgame Instead

Mark Hamill asking Star Wars fans to settle after an image he posted to Twitter caused an uproar on social media. The image is a photoshopped rendering of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, General Leia, and Lando Calrissian as they appear in the Star Wars sequel trilogy all sitting in the Millenium Falcon. The logo on the image reads “Star Wars: Missed Opportunities” and Hamill shared it with the hashtag #MissedOpportunities.

Some fans took this to be Hamill casting aspersions on the sequel trilogy for focusing on new characters like Rey, Poe, and Finn instead of putting the spotlight back on the heroes from the original Star Wars trilogy. Hamill now says he wasn’t trying to cause any trouble, he just shared a photo of himself and his friends, which is hardly the worst thing he could have done on the opening weekend of another highly-anticipated blockbuster, right?

“Saw a pic of me with Billy D, Carrison & Harrie,” Hamill tweeted. “Posted it because I miss them. Nothing more, nothing less. I love the new cast too & didn’t mean to get everyone’s knickers in a twist. Maybe I should’ve just posted a bunch of [Avengers: Endgame] spoilers instead. Relax and have fun people.”

The assumption that the image as a shot at the sequel trilogy may have something to do with Hamill’s public statements saying that Star Wars: The Last Jedi took his character, Luke Skywalker, in a different direction than he would have liked. He’s since walked back those statements, saying he was surprised by, but happy with what director Rian Johnson did with Luke in The Last Jedi, but he has shared some of his own ideas about how Luke should have returned.

“Everyone talks about the shock of realizing that, on Force Awakens, I don’t come in until the last page, a bigger shock to me was them killing Han Solo before Luke could ever see his best friend again,” Hamill said. “I mean, it might be selfishly motivated, but I said, ‘Holy cow, that’s a real missed opportunity.’ Even having the three of us together, even briefly. I pitched Abrams on the idea of, ‘You can still have me come in at the very end, but how about this. How about Leia’s trying to contact me telepathically, she gets frustrated because there’s no answers, so she rushes to the new Death Star’–that’s three, so far.

“And she almost gets there but she gets stopped by two Stormtroopers and, just before she’s abducted, one Stormtrooper turns to the other one, blows him away, pulls off his helmet and says ‘Hi, sis, I’m here to rescue you.’ I say, ‘It’ll blow the roof off the joint, I’m still in it at the very end.’”

What do you think of the photo Hamill shared? Let us know in the comments. The Star Wars sequel trilogy will conclude with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th.

