Mark Hamill Hilariously Reminds Fans of His Online Friendship with Ariana Grande

Back in December, Mark Hamill and Ariana Grande nearly broke the Internet with their new found friendship. The Star Wars star and singer/songwriter starting chatting on Twitter when Hamill admitted that he did not realize that “Thank you, next” was a reference to the singer’s album. From there, they had some adorable exchanges and today Hamill is trying to bring it back.

luv u 2 https://t.co/FmYj7WhHn6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 23, 2019

“Love you,” Grande tweeted earlier this week. This was seemingly just a general message of love to her followers, but Hamill decided to have a little fun and pretend it was a direct message to him.

“Luv u 2,” he shared with a quoted tweet. The singer hasn’t replied to Hamill’s message, but it has gone viral with over 30,000 likes since it was posted this afternoon.

Many fans also commented on the post, excited to see a new interaction between the very different stars.

“@ArianaGrande you okay? Someone should check on her,” @kelsdrawshorns replied. (This is fair considering how excited Grande was when Hamill originally tweeted to her.)

“Where’s Harrison Ford replying with ‘I know’?,” @OneArrogantSOB joked. (Unfortunately for all of us, Ford does not have a Twitter account.)

“Make a Christmas album together,” @TeddyAmen suggested.

“So I didn’t realize till now I need a @HamillHimself x @ArianaGrande collab to happen…,” @robertoblake wrote.

While we’re all secretly hoping for a Hamill cameo in Grande’s next video (someone start the tweet campaign!), the actor does have some definitive projects in the work. Despite meeting a tragic end at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Hamill is expected to return for the (thank u) next Star Wars installment.

The film is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

